66th Bilderberg Meeting to Take Place From 7-10 June 2018 in Turin, Italy

TURIN, Italy, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The 66th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 7 - 10 June 2018 in Turin, Italy. As of today, 128 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available on http://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/participants.html .



The key topics for discussion this year include:





1) Populism in Europe

2) The inequality challenge

3) The future of work

4) Artificial intelligence

5) The US before midterms

6) Free trade

7) US world leadership

8) Russia

9) Quantum computing

10) Saudi Arabia and Iran

11) The "post-truth" world

12) Current events





Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media are invited to take part in the conference. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government and the rest from other fields.



The conference is a forum for informal discussions about major issues facing the world. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.



Thanks to the private nature of the meeting, the participants are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written. Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.



CONTACT: Media Contact: media@bilderbergmeetings.org, +49-30-40817660



