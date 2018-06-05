Reflex Photonics Inaugurates a New Office in Paris

KIRKLAND (MONTRÉAL), Quebec, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Reflex Photonics is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Paris to better serve its growing clientele in Europe. Reflex Photonics Europe is strategically located in the heart of Paris, a stone-throw from Place Vendome. The opening represents an important milestone, as Reflex Photonics has been actively looking to strengthen its European offering by increasing its local presence.



Pierre Cardinal, Director of International Sales adds:



The opening of this office illustrates our commitment to the European market. It will enable Reflex Photonics to sustain its growth in the region and offer better support to our local customers in key sectors of aerospace/avionic, defense, and industrial markets. Building excellent relations with all the strategic players in these markets is essential and our new office is a first step to ensure that Reflex Photonics is better placed to support existing and new clients across the European region. Furthermore, the newly implemented Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) gives Reflex Photonics improved access in services and government procurement offering duty-free access to these supply chains for global business opportunities.



Representatives of Reflex Photonics will be present at the Canadian Pavilion at the 2018 Eurosatory Defense & Security International Exhibition held in Paris from June 11th to the 15th.



About Reflex Photonics



Founded in 2002, Reflex Photonics is an advanced developer of rugged high-speed optical transceiver modules [http://reflexphotonics.com/transceiver-modules ] and parallel embedded optics [http://reflexphotonics.com/embedded-transceivers ] products for space, aerospace, defense, avionics, telecom, data centers and industrial applications. The company addresses the growing market demand for high-speed interconnects in high performance embedded computers. Our products enable equipment developers to design smaller, lower cost, and lower powered systems resulting in higher fidelity and faster connectivity.







Media contact:

Jean-Francois Cyr

jfcyr@reflexphotonics.com

Learn more - Reflex Photonics Website [http://reflexphotonics.com ]





Reflex Photonics Inc.

16771, Chemin Ste-Marie

Kirkland, QC, H9H 5H3, Canada

+1-514-842-5179 (Montreal)

+1-408-715-1781 (USA)













