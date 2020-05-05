LifeSignals Receives CE Mark Approval for LifeSignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch Platform (LX1250E)

- Continuous patient monitoring with remote data access in ambulatory, hospital and home settings enables faster clinical decision making



FREMONT, California, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSignals, today announced the awarding of the CE (Conformité Européene) Mark for their LifeSignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch - a disposable wireless remote monitoring system, intended for use by healthcare professionals for continuous collection of Electrocardiography (ECG) and Heart Rate monitoring in ambulatory, hospital, healthcare and home settings.



For the first time, patient data can be transmitted wirelessly throughout the care continuum with high reliability from the LifeSignals Patch, to a secure cloud-based platform. Healthcare professionals can remotely access this data and rapidly make treatment decisions independent of patient location. The interoperable device can be integrated into most clinical workflows, including Remote Patient Monitoring systems, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry systems, Holter and Event Monitoring Systems.



"This CE Mark approval of LifeSignals' next generation wireless technology-based patch, represents a major step forward in our drive to 'untether' patient monitoring systems," said Surendar Magar, co-founder and CEO of LifeSignals. "With the integration of the LifeSignals Patch, clinically-accurate patient data can be captured inexpensively and sent to existing medical monitoring systems or cloud-based systems for direct analysis. Healthcare professionals can make faster treatment decisions while patients can be confident of receiving data-driven personalized therapy."



The LifeSignals Patch has several unique features:





-- Three-day data capture of two-channel ECG and Heart Rate data for

enhanced patient diagnosis

-- Single use device that reduces infection control concerns and

operational costs

-- Lightweight and splash-proof for improved patient comfort and compliance

-- Proprietary patented single-chip LC1100 Life Signal Processor platform,

allowing secure detection, storage and transmission of patient data even

in 'noisy' multi-patient hospital environments

The LifeSignals Patch will be sold as a white-labeled device, marketed in Europe through a network of partnerships from OEMs and telehealth software providers to specialist hospital facilities. The patch is available immediately to interested partners. LifeSignals has also developed a cloud-based Holter Analysis platform, incorporating the use of LifeSignals patches, to facilitate the expansion of clinical remote ECG monitoring services.



Further information at www.lifesignals.com [http://www.lifesignals.com/].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163579/LifeSignals_ECG_Wireless_Patch.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163579/LifeSignals_ECG_Wireless_Patch.jpg]



Contacts:

LifeSignals Group

Kim Ramessa

Marketing and Communications Director

M: +44 (0)7425-316305

E: kim.ramessa@lifesignals.com [mailto:kim.ramessa@lifesignals.com]



Media

Richard Hayhurst

RHApr

M: +44 (0)7711-821527

E: richard@rhapr.eu [mailto:richard@rhapr.eu]



Web site: http://www.lifesignals.com/



