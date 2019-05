Hublot and WBC TEAM Up for a Legendary 'NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS'

Big Bang Unico WBC



LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot, the famous Swiss watchmaker, and WBC, the World Boxing Council, co-hosted an unforgettable evening celebrating its continued partnership with an exclusive 'Night of Champions' gala dinner and live auction at the iconic Encore Hotel to benefit the "WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund."



"Once again, we have the great honor and privilege of teaming up with the WBC and iconic boxing champions for a historic evening here in Las Vegas! We are proud to have raised over 1 million dollars tonight to benefit the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund and celebrate the fusion of world-renowned competitors and Swiss watchmaking. This collaboration continues the brand's long history in support of the noble art of boxing." - Ricardo Guadalupe CEO, HUBLOT



"Today is one of the happiest days of my life, my gratitude goes to Hublot, Jean Claude Biver and Ricardo Guadalupe for joining the WBC in the creation of this Boxers Fund to support our past and present heroes who have fallen in financial hardship." - Mauricio Sulaimán President, WBC



The historical 'Night of Champions' kicked off with a red carpet and cocktail reception for VIPs, media, clients, and legendary boxing champions. Attendees were seated for a formal dinner in the presence of some of the greatest boxing living legends including: Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Julio César Chávez, Roberto Duran, Zou Shiming, Thomas Hearns, George Foreman, Oscar De la Hoya, Vitali Klitschko, Jeff Fenech and Hozumi Hasegawa. Additional celebrities attended to support the initiative, including musician Carlos Santana and Mexican TV personality, Jacky Bracamontes.



The WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund, established in 2012 in conjunction with Hublot, aims to protect athletes' safety, health and well-being. Since its creation, the Fund has raised and distributed over $1.2 million dollars to retired boxers with financial and medical hardships for housing, living expenses, and medical costs. Hublot demonstrates a continued commitment to the WBC in 2019 by auctioning off one-of-a-kind packages with all proceeds going to the Fund. The unique packages included the chance to get in the ring at the Canelo vs. Jacobs Fight the next day, throwing the first pitch for one of the top MLB teams, and a private boxing lesson from a WBC Heavyweight Champion. Additionally, a raffle and silent auction featured exclusive items such as the last known glove signed by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, a golf club signed by Dustin Johnson, as well as a pair of shoes signed by Kobe Bryant. The evening was a knockout success as Hublot and the WBC raised 1.2 million dollars, all of which will go to support the José Sulaimán Boxers Fund!



In celebration of Hublot's partnership with the WBC, the Swiss watchmaker has created The Big Bang Unico WBC in two styles which feature a green alligator strap that embodies the unique design of the iconic championship belt, which is the highest form of recognition a boxer can be awarded. The first model features a fully polished green ceramic case with a matte black skeleton dial. The second style is distinctly Hublot incorporating 18k gold with the green ceramic into the case.



All of the boxing champions were gifted the Big Bang Unico WBC in green ceramic.



HUBLOT



Founded in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This "Art of Fusion" stems from the imagination of its visionary Chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.



The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.



Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).



HUBLOT is fully committed to creating an Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future: a future which is fused with the key events of our times (FIFA World Cup(TM), UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO and Ferrari) and the finest ambassadors our era has to offer (Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt, Pelé).



Discover the HUBLOT universe at our network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe: Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, and at HUBLOT.com



ABOUT THE WORLD BOXING COUNCIL



The World Boxing Council is the largest sanctioning body of professional sports in the world. It represents 166 countries; a culturally and economically diverse brethren of people united by their love of boxing. The WBC is dedicated to the safety and equality of the athletes who engage in this sport. In 2006, the WBC celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of Dr. José Sulaimán, as President of the organization. It has always been José's mission to find different ways for our community, to share the richness of our humanity with others. During his leadership, the World Boxing Council has donated more than one million dollars to UCLA, helped victims of the Tsunami, by sending doctors and supplies, held fund raisers for those devastated by Katrina, and paid for the operations and survival of past heroes in our sport. We are all fighters, but some of us are champions. Join World Boxing Cares and became a Big Champion supporting Little Champions.



Big Bang Unico WBC







TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS









REFERENCE



CASE



CASE-BACK



BEZEL





Green Ceramic : 411.GX.1189.LR.WBC19

Green Ceramic:

Green Ceramic: Microblasted and polished green

Ceramic





Limited to 100 pieces Microblasted and polished green Microblasted green Ceramic 6 H-shaped 18K yellow Gold

Ceramic screws



Yellow Gold Green Ceramic :

411.VG.1189.LR.WBC19 Yellow Gold Green Ceramic:

Sapphire Crystal





Limited to 50 pieces Satin-finished and polished 18K

yellow Gold Yellow Gold Green Ceramic:





Diameter: 45mm Satin-finished 18K yellow Gold





Thickness: 15.45mm

Sapphire Crystal



Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m)













DIAL & HANDS



MOVEMENT STRAP & BUCKLE PRICE (On 3rd May 2019)







Matte black skeleton HUB1242: UNICO Manufacture Green alligator leather and

black rubber strap

Green Ceramic:



Self-winding chronograph Black Ceramic or 18K yellow

flyback movement with column Gold and black plated Titanium

wheel and date at 3 o'clock deployant buckle clasp

26'900 CHF



Frequency: 4Hz (28'800 A/h)

27'900 EUR





Power reserve: 72 Hours

28'300 USD





No. of Components: 330

23'400 GBP





Jewels: 38 Yellow Gold Green Ceramic:





36'900 CHF





38'300 EUR





38'800 USD





32'100 GBP







