South African Mohair Industry's Response to Claims of Animal Abuse

The South African Mohair Industry is shocked by reports about animals being mistreated that came to light on Wednesday, 2 May 2018. We view these reports in a very serious light and are treating them with the greatest of urgency.



While we consider much of the report, and accompanying footage, to be factually incorrect and a misrepresentation of the South African Mohair Industry, some isolated issues have been raised and we have launched an investigation to address these issues directly and swiftly.



Over the past decade the industry has taken great care to ensure that sustainable production practices are introduced, accompanied by third party audits as of the beginning of this year. These third party audits will be expanded and done in cooperation with animal protection organisations.



Once we have concluded the investigation and identified the individuals who have transgressed the Sustainable Industry Guidelines, punitive measures will be implemented and they will face action in terms of the Animal Protection Act.



Angora goats are farmed for their fibre and not intentionally harmed in any way as they are the livelihood of every mohair farmer. The treatment of the animals ultimately determines the farmer's income and sustainability.



As an industry we are passionate about our animals, our fibre and every single one of the 30,000 individuals who depend on the Mohair Industry for their livelihood. We want to ensure that we portray the passion and dedication of the South African producers and our remarkable industry - passion and dedication that is widely recognised by the international community.



In the interim all mohair produced on farms implicated during the investigation will be suspended and withdrawn from auction until they have been audited and found to be in-line with industry guidelines.







