Public to Decide Europe's Best In European Business Awards Sponsored By RSM

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



VOTE NOW IN BATTLE FOR EUROPE'S BEST BUSINESS



http://www.businessawardseurope.com



Successful businesses from 32 countries in Europe are calling for support as they compete for the title of 'European Public Winner' in this year's European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.



The public can vote for their favourite company by going to the Awards web site http://www.businessawardseurope.com where each company has posted a video profiling their business success. The 'European Public Winner' will be the company that receives the most votes before 4 May, and the winner will be announced at the Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland on 23 May.



Last year almost 250,000 people voted as thriving European companies were supported globally by their clients, staff and peers, as well as the general public.



Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: "There are so many impressive and inspiring stories this year, so please get involved and show your support for businesses large and small. To vote go to our web site http://www.businessawardseurope.com and choose your favourite today."



Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, the sixth largest global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms said: "The public voting stage of the European Business Awards provides a great opportunity for these exceptional companies to showcase the story of their success to a wider audience. The videos are a display of European business excellence and provide fascinating insight into some of Europe's most innovative and inspiring businesses. Good luck to everyone."



Separately, the Awards' independent judges have chosen 289 'National Winners' from a list of 2,898 'Ones to Watch' published in December last year. These National Winners will also go on to the Gala Final in May, where the final category winners, as well as the European Public Winner, will be announced.



The European Business Awards was set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Now in its 11th year, it is Europe's largest business competition with over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries considered this year. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk, SDL Managed Translation.



RSM firms provide audit, tax and consulting services to clients across the globe. Within Europe, RSM firms have experts in 43 countries who work as an integrated team, sharing skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that is based on a deep understanding of clients' businesses.



Further information about the Awards can be found at http://www.businessawardseurope.com and http://www.rsm.global



About the European Business Awards:



The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.



The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:





- It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

- It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire

to

- It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues





The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year, This year it considered over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk, SDL Managed Translation.http://www.businessawardseurope.com.



Twitter: @rsmEBA



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope



LinkedIn: the company page "The European Business Awards"



About RSM:



RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.



As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.



RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.



RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global



About ELITE:



ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.



For further information on the programme, companies and the full list of partners, please go to:



http://www.elite-growth.com



About PR Newswire:



PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.



Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.



For more information on PR Newswire please visit http://www.prnewswire.co.uk



About Germany Trade & Invest:



Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.



Other partners and sponsors:



Bureau Van Dijk:



Bureau Van Dijk is a Moody's Analytics company which captures and treats private company information for better decision-making and increased efficiency. With information on over 275 million companies in all countries worldwide it is theresource for private company data. Certainty is a highly-prized commodity in business and BVD provides its customers with the best quality data available. Register for a free trial at http://www.bvdinfo.com



SDL Managed Translation:



SDL is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For the past 25 years, SDL has created transformative business results through nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. For more information about language services and technology, or with help going global quickly and efficiently, please email mantra@sdl.com or visit http://www.sdl.com/managed-translation



Founder Patrons:



The four Founder Patrons are AirX, Megazyme, Alpha Trains Group and Remedica; all members of the European Business Awards community. These successful businesses are gleaming examples of the Awards' core values: Success, Innovation and Ethics. Through patronage, they help to foster and create more successful companies and business communities in Europe. For more information about the founder patrons please visithttps://www.businessawardseurope.com/patrons



CONTACT: For further information, please contact: EBA: Vanessa Wood at the European Business Awards on +44-796-6666-657 or email vanessa.wood@businessawardseurope.com RSM: Gillian Hawkes at the RSM Executive Office, gillian.hawkes@rsm.global



