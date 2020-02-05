Handheld Launches the ALGIZ RT8, a New Ultra-rugged Android Tablet

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group [http://www.handheldgroup.com/?utm_source=PRNewsWire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=AlgizRT8Launch], a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new Algiz RT8 -- an ultra-rugged 8-inch Android tablet that makes field work faster and more efficient.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8684351-handheld-launches-algiz-rt8/ [https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8684351-handheld-launches-algiz-rt8/]



The new Algiz RT8 ultra-rugged tablet [https://www.handheldgroup.com/handheld-rugged-mobile-computers/rugged-tablets/algiz-rt8/?utm_source=PRNewsWire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=AlgizRT8Launch] is prepared for whatever the outside environment delivers -- extreme temperatures, vibration, drops, water, and dust. Running Android 9.0 this unique 8-inch tablet allows faster and more efficient work in the field.



The ultra-rugged Algiz RT8 tablet offers:





-- A sunlight-readable, 8-inch capacitive multi-touch display with

super-hardened Gorilla Glass, plus rain and glove mode

-- IP67 ruggedness rating (including the ports) for fully waterproof and

dust-tight performance

-- Wide operating temperatures of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F).

-- 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT and NFC

-- An 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor running Android 9.0

-- Google GMS certification which means users have access to Google Maps

and the Google Play Store

-- Superior built-in u-blox GNSS receiver for precise navigation using GPS,

GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou

-- Dual cameras, including a 13-megapixel rear-facing, and a 5-megapixel

front-facing

-- A powerful all-day, field-replaceable battery

-- HDMI-out via pogo pin connector for docking the tablet in the office

-- Multiple enterprise-focused accessories--including vehicle mount

solutions, desk top cradle, rotating hand strap, carry cases, pole

mount, and more--for efficient field work in a variety of industries

"The Algiz RT8 is incredibly lightweight and compact for an ultra-rugged tablet," says Johan Hed, Director of Product Management at Handheld Group. "It has a durable, sunlight-readable, 8-inch screen. This, coupled with the benefits of Android 9 and a lineup of enterprise-focused accessories, makes The Algiz RT8 a very versatile tool for field workers."



"We see the demand for Android tablets and phablets consistently increasing," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO Handheld Group. "We focus on developing products that meet the tough requirements our customers encounter in their real working environments. The new Algiz RT8 is built rugged from the inside out, which our customers have come to expect from us."



The Algiz RT8 comes with Handheld's free mobile device management (MDM) software. The MaxGo software suite [https://www.handheldgroup.com/handheld-rugged-mobile-computers/custom-products/maxgo/?utm_source=PRNewsWire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=AlgizRT8Launch] both provides quick application of universal settings to multiple devices, and allows custom application access. Additionally, a wide range of Handheld accessories built specifically for the Algiz RT8 extends the tablet's versatility.



About Handheld



Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com [http://www.handheldgroup.com/?utm_source=PRNewsWire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=AlgizRT8Launch].



