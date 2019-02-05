Empire State Building Announces Winners Of 25th Annual Valentine's Day Wedding Contest

Two Lucky Couples Will Tie the Knot at the Iconic Landmark on February 14(th)



NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced that two couples - Fabiana Faria and Helena Barquet from New York, NY and Nachiket Patel and Chitra Pathak, originally from Mumbai - have been selected as winners of its 25(th) Annual Valentine's Day Wedding Contest.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818223/Empire_State_Realty_Trust_Valentines_Day_Wedding_Contest.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818223/Empire_State_Realty_Trust_Valentines_Day_Wedding_Contest.jpg]



Featured in numerous on-screen romances and real-life proposals, the world-famous 86(th) floor Observatory with its 360-degree views of New York City and beyond is the ideal location for the winning couples to exchange their vows and affirm their love. Hundreds of couples have wed or renewed their vows at The World's Most Romantic Building, and to mark the contest's silver anniversary two more couples will continue the tradition and be married this Valentine's Day.



ESB will host 15-minute wedding ceremonies on its famed 86(th) floor Observatory as follows:





-- 7 a.m. - Fabiana Faria and Helena Barquet: Fabiana and Helena exemplify

a true NYC love story. Co-owners of home design store Coming Soon on the

Lower East Side, Fabiana proposed to Helena at the Plaza Hotel after

falling in love almost seven years ago. With a shared fascination in the

Empire State Building and the meaning behind its nightly tower

lightings, Fabiana and Helena are excited to celebrate their love story

and marry on the landmark's 86(th) floor Observatory.



-- 7:30 a.m. - Chitra Pathak and Nachiket Patel: Originally from India,

Nachiket and Chitra met ten years ago after an introduction was made

through Chitra's brother. Following a five year relationship, which

included almost two years of long-distance dating, they are now happily

living in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Empire State Building is

Nachiket's favorite building, and while the couple still plans to host a

big traditional wedding in India, he submitted his entry in the hopes of

surprising Chitra with a wedding in their adopted home. Chitra is

thrilled to have a wedding in the heart of New York, the city where she

and Nachiket were reunited.

To celebrate this significant milestone event, and for the first time, this year's Valentine's Day Wedding Contest was open to the building's international fan base via https://esbvalentinesday.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=3676302357&u=https%3A%2F%2Fesbvalentinesday.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fesbvalentinesday.com%2F].



"With over 1,000 entries from both near and far, it's evident that the storied history and romance surrounding the Empire State Building continue to touch lives around the globe," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President of the Observatory. "I'm excited to officiate at the weddings for Helena and Fabiana as well as Chitra and Nachiket, and continue this tradition for its 25(th) year."



Each bride will be gifted a dress of her choice from Kleinfeld Bridal's famous flagship location in New York City. Additionally, a winning couple may receive prize packages from Grand Hyatt New York, STATE Grill and Bar, Turkish Airlines, and Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, from Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, Florida.



For complete contest details, please visit www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=4140118879&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fempirestatebuilding&a=www.facebook.com%2Fempirestatebuilding]. For more information about Kleinfeld Bridal, Grand Hyatt New York, Discover The Palm Beaches, Turkish Airlines, and STATE Grill & Bar, visit https://www.kleinfeldbridal.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=1483802656&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kleinfeldbridal.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kleinfeldbridal.com%2F], http://newyork.grand.hyatt.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=483244774&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnewyork.grand.hyatt.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnewyork.grand.hyatt.com%2F], https://www.thepalmbeaches.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=3813017569&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepalmbeaches.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepalmbeaches.com], https://www.turkishairlines.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=2139463449&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turkishairlines.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turkishairlines.com%2F], and www.stategrillesb.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=2952022574&u=https%3A%2F%2Fprotect-us.mimecast.com%2Fs%2FIssoCW68WoI5AVNRIlkE0Z%3Fdomain%3Dstategrillesb.com&a=www.stategrillesb.com].



About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=3617508561&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.empirestatebuilding.com%2F&a=www.empirestatebuilding.com], www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=4140118879&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fempirestatebuilding&a=www.facebook.com%2Fempirestatebuilding], @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=546521329&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fempirestatebldg&a=www.instagram.com%2Fempirestatebldg], http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=1473187387&u=http%3A%2F%2Fweibo.com%2Fempirestatebuilding&a=http%3A%2F%2Fweibo.com%2Fempirestatebuilding], www.youtube.com/esbnyc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=732257772&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fesbnyc&a=www.youtube.com%2Fesbnyc] or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=3501343982&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinterest.com%2Fempirestatebldg%2F&a=www.pinterest.com%2Fempirestatebldg%2F].



About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818223/Empire_State_Realty_Trust_Valentines_Day_Wedding_Contest.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2366963-1&h=120937981&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F818223%2FEmpire_State_Realty_Trust_Valentines_Day_Wedding_Contest.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F818223%2FEmpire_State_Realty_Trust_Valentines_Day_Wedding_Contest.jpg]



CONTACT: Stacey-Ann Hosang, 212-736-3100, shosang@empirestatrealtytrust.com; Angela Ip, 212-736-3100, aip@empirestatrealtytrust.com



Web site: http://www.esbnyc.com/



