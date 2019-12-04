Value Xd(TM) Analytics Platform Amongst Top Tech UK Scaleups

World's First Analytical Ecosystem for Sustainable Impact Investing - A Regional Winner



EXETER, England, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of analytics is changing rapidly and the latest shortlisted finalists of the Rising Stars competition in the UK organised by Tech Nation in partnership with Microsoft, Talent Works, Soldo, and BDO Drive, reveal a new era ahead. Value Xd(TM) has been declared a regional winner in the South West of the UK, and a semi-finalist.



Offering a unique analytical platform that transforms our existing analytical value chain, the Value Xd(TM) platform is the world's first analytical ecosystem dedicated to sustainable impact investing. It introduces unique tools that allow the alignment of daily investment and business decisions with environmental principles and Global Development Goals.



The shortlisting of Value Xd(TM) is a testimony of a new world, a world ready, more than ever, to address climate change, and to adopt the tools that will translate principles into action, and goals into realities.



Armen V. Papazian, a King's College Cambridge University graduate, and founder and CEO of Value Xd(TM), reacting to the shortlisting, said:



"We are thrilled with the news and are keen to keep moving forward. We will do our best to showcase this revolutionary platform. We believe that a transformed analytical architecture is necessary and an integral part of our global efforts to bring balance to our world, to ensure sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of all our business and investment decisions."



Vicky Hunter, Tech Nation's Entrepreneur Engagement Manager for the South West, describing the competition as well as Value Xd's win said:



"There is a huge amount of innovative technology being created across the entire breadth of the South West and this was evident in the spread of applications we saw for Rising Stars this year.



From Cornwall to the Cotswolds entrepreneurs are disrupting industries and creating new solutions for real problems. There is a fantastic network here, supporting founders to grow their businesses, to think about sustainability and scalability, and as I quite biasedly say the South West Does It Best. I'm over the moon that Value Xd(TM) has made it through and look forward to seeing the progress in coming months."



Announcement Link:



https://technation.io/news/introducing-the-top-33-early-stage-tech-companies-in-the-uk-rising-stars-2-0/ [https://technation.io/news/introducing-the-top-33-early-stage-tech-companies-in-the-uk-rising-stars-2-0/]



About Tech Nation



Tech Nation's vision is to make the UK the best place to imagine, start and grow a digital business. Its mission is to empower ambitious tech entrepreneurs to grow faster through knowledge and connections; to build a UK economy fit for the next generation. Tech Nation helps startups compete globally to bring jobs, skills and higher productivity to the UK and build an economy that's fit for the future. https://technation.io/ [https://technation.io/]



About the Rising Stars 2.0 Competition:



Rising Stars 2.0 is the UK's only truly national startup competition, designed to showcase and raise the profile of the best early-stage tech companies from all areas of the country. The competition culminates in a Grand Final in London where the top 20 companies, as selected by our judging panel, will pitch to a high profile panel and audience to be named as one of our 10 Rising Stars. https://technation.io/programmes/rising-stars/ [https://technation.io/programmes/rising-stars/]



About Value Xd:



Value Xd Ltd is a UK HQ-ed and registered cloud-based analytics platform provider. Its first release, Value Xd Impact, is conceived as the world's first analytical ecosystem dedicated to sustainable and impact investing. Value Xd's platform reinvents the entire analytical value chain from research and data gathering, to analysis, simulation, testing, reporting, resenting, publishing and sharing. It is a self-contained analytical universe, endowed with unique and unprecedented features that empower analysts and organisations with a plethora of cloud based tools that increase efficiency and effectiveness. https://valuexd.com/ [https://valuexd.com/]



