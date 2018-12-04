Concierge Auctions Unveils Lineup Of 18 Properties Spanning Six Countries As Part Of Its Second-Annual December Sale Reaching Chinese Buyers In P

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions has announced a lineup of 18 properties for its second December sale and fourth to date specifically designed to reach Chinese buyers in partnership with media powerhouses The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global. Bidding for the unique homes will open digitally on 14 December (US) and close at a live auction in Hong Kong on 20 December (19 December US). Prospective buyers may bid from anywhere in the world via the firm's global online marketplace [http://www.conciergeauctions.com/]. Unless stated otherwise, properties will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidders.



Properties include two Gérard Faivre Parisian apartments, both featuring contemporary designs and completely turn-key, providing the unique concept of luxury, hassle-free living. Situated on Avenue Marceau and Rue Lincoln in The Golden Triangle, the properties -- previously listed at EUR7.3million and EUR5.4million -- will sell separately at or above EUR5.85 million and EUR4.25 million, respectively.



Also featured in the sale: Atlantis House, a hilltop villa in St. George, Grenada, previously listed at $4 million; Westland Heights, a luxury villa in a gated community in St. James, Barbados, previously listed at $6.12 million; Casa Infinity within the Costa Rican resort of Los Sueños, previously listed at $4.95 million; Chateau du Lac, a Canadian stone chateau just minutes from the globally-acclaimed ski resort of Whistler, previously listed at $19.888 million CAD and selling with a Reserve of $10.9 million CAD; and Collingwood Place, also in Canada -- a mid-century architectural gem in Vancouver, currently listed at $3.67 million CAD.



Additional properties include:





-- Kings Mountain Road -- Woodside, California, previously $17.999 million.

-- Seven Oaks Drive -- Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, currently $9

million.

-- Alapii Kula Drive -- Kuki'o, Big Island, Hawaii, originally $7.2

million.

-- Red Ridge Court -- Grand Junction, Colorado, currently $1.695 million.

-- Kilbourn Avenue, Units 3100 and 3200 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, previously

$2.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively, and selling separately.

-- Sierra Lane -- Dallas Area, Texas, previously $5.95 million.

-- Gypsy Hill Road -- Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, currently listed for

$3.76 million.

-- Termini San Luis Pass Road -- Galveston, Texas, previously $4.5 million.

-- Double Branch Road -- Highlands, North Carolina, currently $1.495

million.

-- Marguerite Drive -- Rancho Palos Verdes, California, previously $15.45

million.

