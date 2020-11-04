Cambridge Quantum Computing Joins Exclusive Group of Companies with Access to Honeywell's Newly Launched Quantum Computer

Access to Honeywell's System Model H1 quantum computer is a unique value-added resource that supports CQC's groundbreaking work with top-tier clients in areas ranging from machine learning, optimization, materials science, and life sciences



CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC [https://cambridgequantum.com/]) today announced an agreement with Honeywell Quantum Solutions establishing access to Honeywell's recently announced premium quantum computer - the System Model H1.



Featuring Honeywell's quantum charge-coupled device (QCCD) trapped ion technology, the System Model H1 offers 10 fully connected qubits and a proven quantum volume of 128 - the highest measured in the industry to date. Honeywell designed the system to be regularly upgraded with continuous performance enhancements as well, including increased qubit counts, higher fidelities and unique feature modifications.



The agreement enables CQC and its clients, many of whom are amongst the world's largest companies, to accelerate their research by leveraging Honeywell's state-of-the-art quantum computer with CQC's enterprise-ready software and pursue breakthrough advances in areas ranging from chemistry, machine learning, optimization, materials science, finance and life sciences.



As disclosed recently, CQC is already working with the leading global logistics provider DHL and Honeywell on solving computationally complex problems on the System H1 to significantly optimize supply chain processes. The objective of this collaboration is to lay the foundation for simultaneous parcel packing, detection of micro-level energy and product waste, and cogent re-planning and re-allocating systems to counteract unexpected shutdowns, late shipments, and cancelled orders.



"CQC is an important partner for Honeywell with state-of-the-art software and algorithms that make it easier for large corporations to achieve valuable results from our quantum computers," said Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions. "With its product-oriented approach, and it's growing client base of some of the world's largest companies, CQC plays a significant role in accelerating quantum computing's path towards commercial viability."



With one of the largest and most distinguished scientific teams in the quantum computing industry, CQC is a well-established global leader in developing and delivering quantum software and quantum algorithms that help its partners, collaborators, and clients to work effortlessly across multiple platforms and solve some of the most intriguing problems in their industry through the power of quantum computing.



"At CQC, we focus on pushing the technological boundaries in our pursuit of getting the best out of quantum computers," said CQC CEO Ilyas Khan. "We are delighted to have worked closely with Honeywell for over a year on their emerging quantum computing systems, including time as a beta user. Their steady advance of processing capacity has been impressive. Taking this next step with the H1 system is a very natural development."



CQC [https://cambridgequantum.com/] recently announced [https://cambridgequantum.com/cambridge-quantum-computing-announces-update-to-tket%e2%9f%a9-quantum-software-development-kit-q-sdk/] an updated version of t|ket〉(pronounced "ticket"), its high-performance quantum software development kit (Q-SDK) that attains the best results on the most advanced quantum devices available. t|ket〉translates machine-independent algorithms into executable circuits, optimizing the physical qubit layout while reducing the number of required operations to speed the development of quantum computing applications across multiple industry sectors.



About Cambridge Quantum Computing



Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms that help clients get the best out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. For more information, visit CQC at http://www.cambridgequantum.com [http://www.cambridgequantum.com/].



CONTACT: waseem.shiraz@cambridgequantum.com, catie.isham@cambridgequantum.com (+1 703-732-3151), mike@hkamarcom.com (+1 714-422-0927)



