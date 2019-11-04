SMA Technologies Announces Sponsorship in the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference London 2019

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2628864-1&h=2135886543&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsmatechnologies.com%2F&a=SMA+Technologies], a global Workload Automation (WLA) provider, is pleased to announce that we are a Silver sponsor at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2019 in London, U.K. The conference brings CIOs and senior IT executives together to discuss the adoption of fast-moving technologies from the Cloud, Edge Computing, IoT, DevOps, and AIOps.



The conference will take place at the Intercontinental London - The O2 starting Monday, November 25(th) and conclude on Tuesday, November 26(th). During the event, SMA Technologies will be there to talk about how we can unlock the potential of your people, and help you achieve complete business automation, by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon.



Visit our booth and learn how OpCon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2628864-1&h=795857474&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsmatechnologies.com%2Fopcon-automation&a=OpCon] is more than Workload Automation (WLA). OpCon automation is a full-enterprise solution that delivers robust security and refreshing simplicity. No matter the industry, from financial services to aerospace we are there to help our customers use the power of automation to simplify complex IT issues, enabling businesses to solve their toughest challenges. OpCon automation integrates people, systems, and applications into repeatable, reliable workflows.



About SMA Technologies Our founders met at NASA while they were solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world at that time. The work was challenging and required lots of repetitive tasks to maintain NASA's mainframes and complex IT processes. Believing that there had to be a better way, they formed SMA Technologies. Since that time, we have been working with the single purpose of unlocking our clients' potential by streamlining their IT processes and helping employees be more productive by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon. To learn more about OpCon automation visit us at www.SMAtechnologies.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2628864-1&h=2191451732&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smatechnologies.com%2F&a=www.SMAtechnologies.com].



