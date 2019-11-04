Ubee Interactive is First to Introduce DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway Featuring BSOD to Provide Superfast Gigabit Internet in Europe

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubee Interactive is pleased to be part of VodafoneZiggo's introduction of Superfast Gigabit Internet service in the Netherlands by offering a DOCSIS 3.1 gateway.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021004/Ubee_Interactive_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021004/Ubee_Interactive_Logo.jpg]



As a pioneer in the field, Ubee is the first to embed Business Services over DOCSIS (BSOD) software into the DOCSIS 3.1 voice modem. This makes the modem particularly suited for the unique and complex demands of small and medium-sized businesses. BSOD, coupled with the increased speeds provided by DOCSIS 3.1 technology, allow service providers like VodafoneZiggo to meet the continually increasing demands of today's bandwidth-hungry applications.



"Ubee has partnered closely with VodafoneZiggo to reach its goal of delivering gigabit services to their SOHO (small office/home office) and SME (small/medium enterprise) customers in their multiple user environments," said Gilles Guittard, President of Ubee Europe, Middle East and Asia Markets. "The launch of its DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit services is an important milestone that will benefit all end-users on the VodafoneZiggo network. It is the fruit of more than 10 years partnership and a 2 years project from the proof of concept to the commercial launch."



Ubee Interactive's UBC1318 cable modem was selected as an integral component in the Gigabit service, which is nearly ten times faster than the typical 100Mbps connection in the Netherlands. The VodafoneZiggo GigaNet service was launched to customers in four initial Dutch cities on October 15: Utrecht City, Vleuten, De Meern and Nieuwegein. Hilversum will follow in November and the national rollout will continue through 2020 in cities and regions including Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, The Hague, Eindhoven, Groningen, Nijmegan, Rotterdam, Tilburg and Wageningen.



As one of the first five cable modem vendors to achieve CableLabs® DOCSIS® 3.1 certification, Ubee has shipped nearly 3 Million D3.1 devices worldwide.



About Ubee Interactive: Ubee is a global broadband technology company providing residential and commercial wire line and wireless solutions to service providers worldwide. The company develops and delivers innovative digital services to leading operators of converged communication services through its strengths in R&D, design, manufacturing and engineering. Ubee's product portfolio includes data, voice, video, and mobility devices. Ubee has offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas (USA).



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021004/Ubee_Interactive_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2628744-1&h=3029027229&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1021004%2FUbee_Interactive_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1021004%2FUbee_Interactive_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Erika Moskal, erika.moskal@ubeeinteractive.com



Web site: http://www.ubeeinteractive.com/



