Digimarc to 'Dress Up Your Design' at Adobe MAX 2019

Demos in booth #1113 illustrate application of Digimarc Platform in connected apparel
BEAVERTON, Oregon and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adobe MAX Booth #1113 - At this year's Adobe(®) MAX conference, taking place November 4-6 in Los Angeles, Digimarc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=3107146334&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digimarc.com%2F&a=Digimarc] Corporation highlights various applications of the Digimarc Platform that transform any media, including apparel, into a "connected design." Demonstrations by Digimarc and its partners showcase the growing appetite for technology-centric design in the textile and materials industry. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=3541425512&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketwatch.com%2Fpress-release%2F50-growth-for-smart-clothing-market-size-raising-to-usd-4-billion-by-2024-2019-05-27&a=IDC]), the "smart clothing" market (3D-printed jackets, smart coats, connected clothes, etc.) is predicted to surpass a targeted revenue of $4 billion by 2024.
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg]
"The Digimarc Platform is empowering designers and consumer brands to create meaningful points of engagement in order to build deeper relationships with consumers and optimize their supply chains," said Bruce Davis, CEO, Digimarc. "Through the work with our partners, we're able to provide technology that ushers us into a fashion-forward future, offering consumer brands new ways to create digital experiences and connect with their suppliers and customers."
Digimarc will have demonstrations and product examples in its booth (#1113) from a number of partners including:
-- 'Connected' Dresses: Digimarc is showcasing two custom-made connected
dresses designed by former Nike designer Edward Harber
[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=1933699524&u=https%3A%2
F%2Fedwardharber.com%2F&a=Edward+Harber]. The dresses were printed using
a HP STITCH dye sublimation printer and contain Digimarc Barcode with
unique serialized numbers, in addition to GTINs (Global Trade
Identification Numbers). By scanning the dresses with a mobile device,
consumers can get access to manufacturing information or additional
styling options. Digimarc Barcode is a part of Link from HP
[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=1246921173&u=https%3A%2
F%2Fwww.digimarc.com%2Fabout%2Fnews-events%2Fpress-releases%2F2019%2F01%
2F14%2Fdigimarc-and-hp-collaborate-on-new-serialized-package-printing-so
lution&a=Link+from+HP], which provides consumer brands the ability to
track and trace across their supply chain, enabling greater efficiency,
product transparency, personalized customer engagement and brand
protection. Digimarc is participating in HP's booth (#1001) with a
coffee chat session and hands-on demonstrations."Fashion has always been
a hotbed for innovation, and today, technology is transforming fashion
at a faster pace than ever before," said Doris Brown-McNally, worldwide
brand innovation manager, graphic solutions business, HP Inc. "HP and
Digimarc offer manufacturers who digitally print apparel the ability to
add serialized data to products to combat counterfeiting and product
diversion."
-- New Adobe Collaboration: Digimarc is demonstrating how Adobe Textile
Designer plug-in for Adobe Photoshop(®) supports designers using the
Digimarc tools for Adobe Creative Cloud(®). This new plug-in can easily
extend Digimarc Barcode across an entire pattern, helping creatives
seamlessly add a digital identity to textiles. Digimarc and Adobe have a
rich history of collaboration across 20 years, providing the creative
community and print industry professionals with the tools needed to
create connected artwork."The combined power of Digimarc and Adobe
technology gives textile designers a whole new landscape to explore,"
said Mike Scrutton, director, print technology and strategy, Adobe.
"Designers using the Digimarc tools for Creative Cloud in tandem with
Adobe Textile Designer for Photoshop can easily add Digimarc to a single
textile 'swatch' for a wide-range of benefits, including transparency
and traceability, as well as creating new consumer experiences."
-- Smart Sport Jerseys: Digimarc and Avery Dennison, a global material
science and labeling solutions company, have teamed up to
digitally-enhance sportswear. Avery Dennison has incorporated Digimarc
into its jersey embellishments, such as logo patches or player names and
numbers, to allow consumers to scan the item with an app-enabled phone
and access digital content, such as exclusive videos, real-time game
statistics and behind-the-scenes photos. Avery Dennison is the market
leading supplier of external embellishments to apparel brands and sports
organizations worldwide, including the Names and Numbers to the Premier
League in the U.K."We are excited to partner with Digimarc. By adding
Digimarc to our jersey embellishments, team sports organizations can use
them as a new innovative consumer engagement channel," said Michael
Colarossi, vice president of product line management, innovation and
sustainability, Avery Dennison. "Global sports fans are devoted to their
preferred teams and Avery Dennison's partnership with Digimarc helps
brands, clubs, and leagues to create a unique digital connection between
fans and their favorite players."
-- Code Your Own Sticker: Digimarc will have a series of unique, digitally
enabled stickers printed by HP Inc. that attendees can personalize by
adding their own web payoff, showcasing how easy it is to make every
design a personalized, connected design.
-- A Scannable Booth Experience - The booth's wall panels and floor logo
designs contain Digimarc, making it possible for designers to imagine
media of all kinds having a scannable, interactive digital code.
The Digimarc Platform provides a reliable and efficient identification that powers a broad ecosystem of applications across industries, bringing convenience and enhanced experiences to users. To learn more about the Digimarc Platform and the company's Adobe MAX presence, visit its show page [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=278952906&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digimarc.com%2Fabout%2Fnews-events%2Fevents%2Fadobe-max-2019&a=show+page].
MAX: A Celebration of Digital Creativity and Innovation
MAX 2019 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=678974796&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmax.adobe.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012579003%26sdata%3DEq%252FKjTyWwJPOJq9QdwQa3bagMzTVThFdL2oXUNQoeKo%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=MAX+2019] brings together some of the world's most innovative and prolific creatives to share their stories with more than 15,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with hundreds of thousands more watching online. This year, MAX will feature musician Billie Eilish [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=1778401441&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.billieeilish.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012588957%26sdata%3DXVZ3%252FxC6CzVvP2rua8y8S4DO16MYuKCiXCRmPBTbZ%252BQ%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Billie+Eilish] with Takashi Murakami [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=2699554504&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.instagram.com%252Ftakashipom%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012588957%26sdata%3DxI7QigdxQGti8F94PtEY93YN4h1OqsIl6ophcAZr%252F2I%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Takashi+Murakami] who collaborated on Eilish's animation-packed "you should see me in a crown [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=4070743964&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.youtube.com%252Fwatch%253Fv%253DcoLerbRvgsQ%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012598913%26sdata%3DV1rvHHTQNye3lGbL5vgaifYkSrMWWuKmRIwNf1tOzCQ%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=you+should+see+me+in+a+crown]" music video, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=3206481573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.imdb.com%252Fname%252Fnm0796117%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012598913%26sdata%3D5KMljZXMOL2KEfBmWjQtOIMyraBfItirGy2qf8%252FnTd8%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=M.+Night+Shyamalan], renowned photographer David LaChapelle [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=3451532845&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fhome.davidlachapelle.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012598913%26sdata%3DyHGWbOisbaXmbUk8%252FasIIw%252BtAQBtxV5Pt8XFFTkeAz4%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=David+LaChapelle] and visual artist Shantell Martin [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=529117233&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fshantellmartin.art%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012608872%26sdata%3DbtYFvIvPBLF9ZgfM9%252BqottzSeHQHC5%252FcfsgKJYo%252BFkQ%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Shantell+Martin]. Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=66454354&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.johnmulaney.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012608872%26sdata%3DigQ%252F9kWBLvGaTaoGr8fAgcrXwjiJNaTF9nYO7LrE8X0%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=John+Mulaney] hosts this year's MAX Sneaks - a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=709521315&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fresearch.adobe.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012608872%26sdata%3DFG2851lTN3eBx39B5iovP%252BTy%252BRzk%252BmE2m9dEzcTf7bY%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Adobe+Research]. The conference can be livestreamed at max.adobe.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=369288523&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.max.adobe.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cmarlee%2540adobe.com%257C73be539c71cb405c0fa608d758189afc%257Cfa7b1b5a7b34438794aed2c178decee1%257C0%257C0%257C637074735012618826%26sdata%3D7NfS9uMMKN9tFDKxYUVdl8OhiwD1MWOo1uYWyIbN7W0%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=%C2%A0max.adobe.com] starting on Monday, November 4 at 9 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=1313497205&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.digimarc.com%26data%3D02%257C01%257CAudra.Proctor%2540edelman.com%257Cb8664902f3394d051ad408d6c74f298b%257Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%257C0%257C1%257C636915540157312203%26sdata%3DaHqgL9kOxVf%252FY9TjGPlTZZMYNZXDgPX3uCp508OfGGA%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=digimarc.com] and follow us @digimarc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=1211241127&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Ftwitter.com%252Fdigimarc%253Flang%253Den%26data%3D02%257C01%257CAudra.Proctor%2540edelman.com%257Cb8664902f3394d051ad408d6c74f298b%257Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%257C0%257C1%257C636915540157322212%26sdata%3DcR6RYr2uXMGHkwcWKeI0IwzQhTP15OVhP8JhnLbxNx0%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=%40digimarc] to learn more about The Barcode of Everything(®).
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2630221-1&h=4012858084&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F319963%2Fdigimarc_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F319963%2Fdigimarc_Logo.jpg]
CONTACT: Gary Grossman, Edelman PR, 503-471-6868, pr@digimarc.com
Web site: http://www.digimarc.com/