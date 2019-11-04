The China Cooperation Center of the CTCE Global Offshore Science and Technology Center in Duisburg, Germany settled in Zhongnan Hightech

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, the "3rd Cooperation and Matchmaking Conference of CTCE Global Offshore Science and Technology Center Duisburg, Germany," which was co-sponsored by Zhongnan Hightech, Oriental think tank and German Starhai International, was held in Shanghai. The theme of this event is "Co-building 'made in Germany + made in China' cooperation platform, sharing the development opportunities of the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'". During the event, Mr. Sören Link, mayor of Duisburg, Germany, visited China with a delegation of more than 20 German political and business representatives, with more than 700 guests from governments, enterprises, associations and universities from all over China to discuss the mechanism of Sino-German manufacturing cooperation, talked about the prospect of industrial cooperation between China and Germany.



As the core participant of "the Belt and Road Initiative," the CTCE project in Duisburg, Germany is a "made in China" city project that is approved by Mayor Link himself, which is tailor-made for Chinese enterprises. At this event, the China Cooperation Center of the CTCE Global Offshore Science and Technology Center in Duisburg, Germany, was officially launched and settled in the Zhongnan Hightech. The two sides take CTCE project cooperation as their starting point to build a bridge between Chinese enterprises "Going Global" and German enterprises "Coming to China".



Keren ZHOU, former vice minister of commerce of the people's Republic of China, said in his speech that China and Germany, as important manufacturing powers in the world, are highly complementary in terms of industrial structure, market, and talents. Both countries have broad prospects for cooperation by combining Germany's "quality" with China's "quantity."



What is gratifying is that a number of outstanding private enterprises, such as the Zhongnan Group and Zhongnan Hightech, are actively promoting Sino-German manufacturing industry cooperation. They have played a positive role in building an international exchange platform for the Sino-German manufacturing industry, and in promoting new type industrialization and new type urbanization.



Mr. Sören Link, mayor of Duisburg, Germany, said that thanks to the initiative of "the Belt and Road Initiative," China's economy has been gradually placing more favor to Duisburg. In order to further promote Sino-German industrial cooperation, Duisburg will fully support the development of CTCE Global Offshore Science and Technology Center. At the same time, he also hoped to establish deeper cooperation with Zhongnan Hightech and introduce more outstanding Chinese enterprises into Germany as an effort to open up the international market.



Xuefeng CONG, president of the Zhongnan Hightech, said that as a strategic emerging section of the Zhongnan Group, the vision for Zhongnan Hightech is to become a super platform for the global manufacturing industry. It intends to "promote the upgrade of regional industries and push the manufacturing industry toward prosperity," based on the foundation of "Building an emerging Industrial Park." With its two core competencies: "introduction of industrial resources" and "industrial development service," Zhongnan Hightech has paved way in 42 Chinese cities and 57 industrial parks in China, connecting resources from 100,000+ enterprises. Zhongnan Hightech will fully promote regional industrial transformation, empower outstanding enterprises and entrepreneurs, stay committed to building a super platform that combines industry-university-research integration, industrial chain, investment incubation and operation to serve China's manufacturing industry.



Apart from the events in the main venue, the governments of Qingdao, Cangzhou, Shenyang, Zhaoqing and other cities also held discussions with the delegation of Germany and Zhongnan Hightech. During discussion, broad consensus has been reached in terms of co-constructing "the Belt and Road Initiative," co-building industrial parks, port cooperation, corporate investment and the commercialization of research findings in colleges and universities, which has provided a contact promotion mechanism for the follow-up cooperation.



The future trend of manufacturing industry is bound to be a global linkage development. As the only emerging industrial park enterprise officially authorized by the CTCE project in Duisburg, Germany, Zhongnan Hightech will continue to promote exchanges in the manufacturing industry between the two sides, contributing to the cooperation between Duisburg, Germany and Chinese enterprises and government in modern industries, scientific and technological research and development, urban transformation and upgrading, high-end industrial park development and other fields.



