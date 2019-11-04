IPC and Red Box Form Strategic Partnership to Offer Compliant Voice Capture Solutions to Financial Market Participants Leveraging IPC's Unigy Pla

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC [https://www.ipc.com/], a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, has partnered with Red Box [http://www.redboxvoice.com/], a leading dedicated voice capture specialist to further service the global financial markets needs around secure voice recording and compliance.



As financial services organizations look to differentiate themselves in a competitive market place, there is increasing demand for secure access to and sovereignty over high quality audio data sets to fuel compliance AI platforms and deliver valuable insights that will drive outcomes such as enhanced customer experience proactive risk management and automated fraud detection and surveillance.



"Fully leveraging this new relationship, IPC and Red Box are embracing an open ecosystem approach to ensure our customers can fully benefit from secure access to an extremely valuable and strategic data set," said IPC Chief Operating Officer David Brown.



"The Red Box approach is underpinned by our open philosopy and we're delighted to form a strategic partnership with IPC as a leader in the financial services and compliance space," commented Richard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box. "Our organizations have a long-standing relationship, with the Unigy platform integration announced by Red Box last year, and we're excited to join forces with IPC to ensure customers are provided with AI-ready voice data sets from across their organization to fuel post-call and real-time analysis within their applications of choice, to deliver actionable insights."



About Red Box



Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organizations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximize the value of captured voice data.



Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organizations across financial, contact center, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.



For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com [http://www.redboxvoice.com/]



About IPC



IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at ipc.com [http://www.ipc.com/].



