Are the Economic Winds of Uncertainty Beginning to Blow? Latest Global Research From Universum Reveals Growing Divide Among Gen Z Students

vrijdag 4 oktober 2019 14:01 Economie
Well-regarded Survey Uncovers the Brands and Employment Attributes Most Desired by Business and Engineering/IT Students Across 12 Largest Global Economies

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariffs, trade wars, climate change and more. According to the latest global annual World's Most Attractive Employers (WMAE) research from Universum, the career aspirations of a growing portion of students are being influenced by economic uncertainty. Clearly divided into two segments, the research found 53 percent of Gen Z students are security seekers, followed by 35 percent focused on innovating their way through the disruptive challenges the world is confronting now.

This year, 247,235 business and engineering/IT students located across the 12 largest global economies, participated in the annual research that analyzes those companies, industries and employment attributes in-demand by new grads. The study provides critical insights into this highly desirable talent pool, providing employers with a direct view into expectations and aspirations.

Familiar brands lure Gen Z, with Google taking the top spot for the tenth consecutive year. Google appeals to Gen Z's bifurcation: as an employer, it's dynamic and innovative, as well as large, successful and secure.

Other key findings regarding employers, students and career plans include:


-- Given the momentum of Amazon, one industry - e-commerce - gained ground
with business students.
-- Improved linkage to innovation, creativity and high future earnings have
made the auto industry more attractive and competitive.
-- A strong focus on work-life balance has dulled the desire for an
international career. Trade tensions have also created a backlash for
foreign employers.
-- For business students, their top three job-related communication
channels are social media, employers' career websites and online job
boards. The response differs slightly from their engineering/IT
counterparts, who rely more on career fairs than online job boards.
WMAE 2019 Business Rankings Top Five:


1. Google (Non-mover)
2. EY - Ernst & Young (3rd in 2018)
3. PwC - PricewaterhouseCoopers (6th in 2018)
4. Deloitte (Non-mover)
5. Apple (7th in 2018)
WMAE 2019 Engineering/IT Rankings Top Five:


1. Google (Non-mover)
2. Microsoft (Non-mover)
3. Apple (Non-mover)
4. BMW Group (Non-mover)
5. IBM (7th in 2018)
To download the full rankings, please visit http://bit.ly/2mWc0aO [http://bit.ly/2mWc0aO]

About Universum

Universum, part of the StepStone Group, is an insight-driven research, consulting and activation firm specialized in employer branding.

Media contact Jonas Barck, Global CMO: jonas.barck@universumglobal.com [mailto:jonas.barck@universumglobal.com], +46-706933388

