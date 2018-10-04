EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter 5 Receives a 100% Result in AV-TEST Malware Remediation Test

EnigmaSoft Limited's SpyHunter 5 receives a 100% result in a recent AV-TEST Remediation Test marking a distinguished achievement in the application's ability to remediate and protect against malware.



DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited announced that its SpyHunter 5 adaptive malware protection and remediation application achieved a perfect 100% result in both parts of a two-part remediation test administered by AV-TEST. Also known as the "AV-TEST Institute," AV-TEST is a leading international and independent service provider in the fields of IT security and anti-virus research. The AV-TEST Institute performed a test on the remediation capabilities of SpyHunter and found that it identified and cleaned all active components as well as all artifacts of malware from a series of samples and tests.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712215/EnigmaSoft_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712215/EnigmaSoft_Logo.jpg ]



The AV-TEST report of SpyHunter is currently available at AV-TEST Remediation Testing Report [https://www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Enigma_Remediation_Testing_Report_August_2018_EN.pdf]. The report is also available in German [https://www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Enigma_Remediation_Testing_Report_August_2018_DE.pdf], French [https://www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Enigma_Remediation_Testing_Report_August_2018_FR.pdf], Spanish [https://www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Enigma_Remediation_Testing_Report_August_2018_ES.pdf] and Italian [https://www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Enigma_Remediation_Testing_Report_August_2018_I.pdf].



Patrick Morganelli, CEO of EnigmaSoft Limited, said of the news, "With SpyHunter 5 achieving a perfect 100% result in both parts of the AV-TEST Remediation Test, it demonstrates the high quality and effectiveness of our software in the very important field of cybersecurity and privacy protection for users. We could not be more delighted with this recognition, and we plan to continue to keep our customers happy with advanced levels of security protection for their systems at a great value, as they have always received from SpyHunter."



About EnigmaSoft Limited



EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter [https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/], an anti-malware software product and service. SpyHunter has been certified by TRUSTe [http://clicktoverify.truste.com/pvr.php?page=validate&softwareProgramId=605&sealid=112]. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats - addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans, rogue anti-spyware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of PC users on the web.



Connect with EnigmaSoft on Twitter [https://twitter.com/enigmasoftware] | Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/enigmasoftware] | Google+ [https://plus.google.com/115698225438925866449] | YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/user/Enigmasoftware]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712215/EnigmaSoft_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712215/EnigmaSoft_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Alec Malaspina, info@enigmasoftware.com, +1-888-360-0646



