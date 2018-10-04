Cambium Networks Offers 3 Year Warranty For The ePMP(TM) Wireless Broadband Product Portfolio

Proven reliability of Cambium Networks' ePMP portfolio provides the peace of mind required by wireless broadband network operators and now that reliability is backed by a free 3-year warranty



ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, [http://www.cambiumnetworks.com/] a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced a 3-year standard warranty for the ePMP portfolio [https://www.cambiumnetworks.com/products/pmp-distribution/epmp-2000/] that extends the standard warranty from 12-months to 36-months at no additional cost.



"Our rich heritage in designing outdoor wireless networking solutions, with strong focus on quality across design and manufacturing, allows us to extend the peace of mind our network operators deserve when choosing Cambium Networks ePMP solutions," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO, Cambium Networks.



"Affordable reliability is the theme of ePMP and with that in mind our products go through extensive testing and validation across the design cycles, and thus allow us to offer this longer warranty for ePMP," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of the ePMP Business.



Cambium Networks takes a holistic view to reliable network design commencing with the use of hardware and software capabilities:





-- LINKPlanner



software to design the network to known operating parameters

-- Rugged CAT5 cabling

to

withstand seasonal changes

-- cnMaestro

(TM)

cloud-based network management to optimize network performance

-- Gigabit Surge Suppresor

to

protect the network from lightning-induced transient surges

As an element of Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric of connectivity solutions, the ePMP portfolio can be managed by cnMaestro, Cambium Networks' cloud-based management platform. In addition to managing the intelligent edge, cnMaestro will automatically register new ePMP devices to the network, apply firmware updates, and provide insight to the performance of the ePMP network from node to NOC.



About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com [https://www.cambiumnetworks.com/]



