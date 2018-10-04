Launch of The 4Klear(TM), Native 4K Surgical Microscope Camera with integrated 4K Recording

BRADENTON, Florida, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Med X Change, Inc, (CEO: Seth Kardos) today announced the launch and Production availability* of the 4Klear, a 4K Camera & Medical Video Recorder All-In-One Solution for surgical microscopes (i.e. Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Haag-Streit Surgical, Alcon, Mitaka Kohki, Takagi, Topcon...). Two products in one; simplifies use, reduces cost, delivers unparalleled Native 4K image quality.



"The 4K detail and resolution from this camera is absolutely spectacular and the best I have ever seen!" Said Dr. Ike Ahmed, head of the Ophthalmology Division at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, Ontario.



To learn more about the 4Klear Medical Camera, click here: https://medxchange.com/project/4klear [https://medxchange.com/project/4klear]



This first to market native 4K medical camera [https://medxchange.com/] starts with a True 4K 1/2" backlit CMOS chip that produces 4K UHD 50/60hz video at state-of-the-art BT.2020 10 Bit 4:2:2 color gamut with multiple video outputs (12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, Quad-SDI & 3G-SDI, DP 1.2 *).



True 4K video is just the start! This product is packed with features such as:





-- Integrated 4K Recording & Still Capture

-- Image Management workflow with physician preferences

-- Unlimited camera scene files for each specialty

-- Integrated 12.7cm multi-touch screen for camera/recorder controls

-- Options for DICOM integration

[https://medxchange.com/support/dicom-conformance-statement/] and live

video over ip streaming (rtsp)

-- Medxstream Plus *, an iOS App that allows the user to wirelessly control

the camera and functions via encrypted connection

-- HIPAA & GDPR cyber security compliance

-- Medical certifications:



-- IEC 60601-1:2012 (Ed. 3.1)

-- IEC 60601-1-2:2014 (Ed. 4.0)

-- No. U8 18 05 74193 030

The 4K CMOS chip delivers high-sensitivity, low-noise, vivid color and unmatched resolution at all magnification levels that are demanded by todays surgeons and staff. By using a 1/2" 4K60hz CMOS chip, the 4Klear delivers a wider field of view vs. traditional 1/3" chips, producing closer to what the surgeon sees through the microscope oculars which has a direct benefit to the entire Operating Room staff. With a native 4K chip, this produces four times the pixels of HD but further delivers the higher color bit depth of 10bit for unmatched image quality.



For product / distribution / private labeling / OEM Board level inquiries, please contact sales@medxchange.com [mailto:sales@medxchange.com]



CNS 2018 booth #: 2038

AAO 2018 booth #: 2673



* Production units are shipping late October / November

* Medxstream Plus will be released in Apple iTunes store

* DP 1.2 will be active with future software release



