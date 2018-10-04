Ambrosia launches Amazon Alexa Skill Follow BluCon to monitor glucose levels on the go

The voice-enabled App to help Caregivers track Abbott's FreeStyle Libre and FreeStyle Libre Pro glucose sensor readings, effortlessly.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Systems, a fast-growing medical technology company, today announced the launch of its Voice app, Follow BluCon, to monitor glucose levels of diabetics patients around the world. The App, which is integrated with Amazon Alexa, can be activated by a simple Voice command. This makes it easier for Caregivers of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre and FreeStyle Libre Pro Sensor users to know the glucose levels of their loved ones without contacting them or accessing a mobile app for periodic readings.



Ambrosia has built an entire eco-system for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) -- right from its own electronic device for transmitting sensor readings, to building a mobile app and now a Voice app. Users can now quickly access glucose reading using a simple voice command. The FollowBluCon app not only shows glucose readings every 5 minutes but also provides trend data.



"We're always looking for new ways to make it easy for Caregivers to keep track of the glucose levels of their loved ones," said Piyush Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Ambrosia Systems. "With the new Alexa skill, we're thrilled to offer added convenience to our users," he said.



Disclaimer:



FreeStyle Libre is a trademark of Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. Ambrosia Systems Inc. does not have any kind of relationship with Abbott Diabetic Care or Abbott Laboratories.



About Ambrosia Systems



Ambrosia Systems [https://www.ambrosiasys.com/] is a fast-growing medical technology company focused on building easy-to-use and affordable technology solutions. We make devices which can read many different types of Near Field Communication (NFC) tags and transmit information to mobile devices or phones over a Bluetooth connection. Our products work equally well over iPhone, Android phone, iPod, Apple Watch or Android Watch.



In the Healthcare space, our product and apps work with Abbott's NFC-based FreeStyle Libre sensor to help patients continuously monitor their glucose levels on their mobile phone every 5 minutes. The low cost NightRider BluCon is currently in use in more than 100 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.ambrosiasys.com [http://www.ambrosiasys.com/] or follow us @Ambrosia_Sys.



Media Contacts:



United States Mia Flaherty Ambrosia Systems Phone: +1-415-293-8242 Email: mia.flaherty@ambrosiasys.com [mailto:mia.flaherty@ambrosiasys.com]



India Sandhya Rao Ambrosia Systems Phone: +91 7022998647 Email: Sandhya.Rao@ambrosiasys.com [mailto:Sandhya.Rao@ambrosiasys.com]



Web site: http://www.ambrosiasys.com/



