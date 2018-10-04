SBID and BE OPEN Provide a Link Between Creative Education and Business

LONDON, October 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



BE OPEN, the humanitarian think tank founded by international philanthropist and entrepreneur Elena Baturina, and the Society for British & International Design (SBID) are facilitating an important link between creative education and business through their new 'Designed for Business' competition. In a bid to showcase emerging talent across five creative sectors - Art, Fashion, Interior Design, Product Design and Interior Decoration - the competition connects students with 16 prestigious industry experts, providing inspiration through their differing routes to business.



The competition's panel of judges came together on 18 September to asses and nominate entries, with the category winners being announced on 29 October. The five category winners will be given GBP1,000 each at the awards ceremony that will be held at the House of Commons on 29 November, when the overall winner will be announced and presented with a prize of GBP30,000.



The prestigious panel of judges comprises figures from companies including Sebastian Conran Associates, Amazon UK, Christie's Education, John Lewis, Amara, HG Designworks, X+Q Art and VitrA.



A selection of the judges have provided insight into their own personal route to business and offered advice for young creatives starting out on their path today.



Sam Hood, Founder & Creative Director of Amara: "I discovered my passion for interiors later on in my career. That led me to re-design my own home which turned into a business which was initially run from my kitchen table, then onto a retail space. We soon saw the possibility as an online only retailer and that's when Amara.com was officially launched."



Diana Celella, Founding Director of The Drawing Room & President of SBID: "My advice to a young graduate would be to listen and learn from experienced designers. To be successful in the creative industries you have to be passionate about design, it is more than a job, it is all encompassing. You need to live, love and breath design."



Jane Hay, International Managing Director of Christie's Education: "Immerse yourself in the creative hub in your city, live where the creative people live and work, and insert yourself into their world. Spend six months listening to the conversation before you start selling yourself - you will learn a lot. Any job is better than no job - it's about being there and gaining visibility."



