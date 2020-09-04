Erickson Inc. And Bell Textron Inc. Announce Signed Agreements To Initiate Transfer Of Type Certificates For Bell 214st And B/B1 Helicopters

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Inc. and Bell Textron Inc. have announced the signed agreements to initiate the transfer of type certificates for the model 214 ST and B/B1 helicopters to Erickson Incorporated. The transfer will be processed through the FAA and is expected to be completed near the end of the year.



The agreements replace the previous license and product support agreement signed between the companies in 2015. As one of the largest operators of 214STs, Erickson is poised to take the next step in supporting the performance improvements and operational sustainability of the 214 platform as it did for the S-64 platforms it acquired in 1992. Erickson will work with Bell to transfer the key functions and processes remaining to enable full support of the type certificates.



"The 214 is a great utility rotary-wing platform. We look forward to applying our innovative spirit and operational experience to chart a future for the aircraft like we have done with the S-64 Air Crane(®) helicopter over the past 30 years. The 214 models are a are welcomed addition to the Erickson portfolio of supported aircraft." - Doug Kitani, CEO



ABOUT ERICKSON Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Aircrane(®) helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Aircrane(®) helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.



ABOUT BELL TEXTRON INC. Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.



We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.



Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.



Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.



