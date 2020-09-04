Snowpipe globally launches "King's Heroes", a real-time mobile strategy game

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowpipe globally launched its independently developed and serviced real-time strategy(RTS) mobile game "King's Heroes".



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246677/Snowpipe_Kings_Heroes.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246677/Snowpipe_Kings_Heroes.jpg]



King's Heroes was previously released in other countries and regions including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. After its potential for success was demonstrated in these markets, King's Heroes is to face the global market with its official launching of global services.



Players are to choose one King from three tribes of Human, Beast, and Devil. Then, the player is matched to the other players from all over the world to have a battle of defense tower placements and heroes combination. All battles are held real-time, and players can engage in strategic plays by consuming mana points, earned by the passage of time, to summon heroes to activate the skills of the heroes on the battlefield.



King's Heroes is to begin the first season of its league system, a new update accompanied by the global launching. Players can receive better rewards if they rank higher on the league by collecting crowns collected from battling with other players. Moreover, to celebrate the global launch, there will be daily rewards for every user, and an event that rewards the users upon completion of each chapter from chapter 2 to 4 with various levels of heroes and rewards that can be used in the game.



"With this global expansion of King's Heroes, we hope to share the value of fun Snowpipe aspires to deliver and to entertain the gamers worldwide. We plan to launch the game in other countries where we have not launched yet by the end of this year, so please stay tuned," said Kim Jung-ik, the CEO of Snowpipe Inc.



King Heroe's can be downloaded at Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snowpipe.kingsheroes [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snowpipe.kingsheroes]) or at App store (https://apps.apple.com/es/app/kings-heroes/id1506152727 [https://apps.apple.com/es/app/kings-heroes/id1506152727]).



