MediSpend Names Craig Hauben Chief Executive Officer

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a leading provider of global compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, continues the evolution of its leadership team to support growing demand. The company announced today it has named Craig Hauben as chief executive officer to provide strategic guidance of the company's growth. Hauben joined the organization in October, 2018 as president and chief operating officer. During this time, he has been involved with all areas of the organization, has built a team of industry experts to enhance the company's leading software solutions and has implemented best in class process and procedures to ensure implementation and ongoing support services success, both domestically and globally. This coupled with his diverse experience in the healthcare industry and ability to lead high growth organizations uniquely positions the company for sustained success.



"On behalf of the board of directors, we are excited to welcome Craig to MediSpend's leadership team. He is widely respected and brings an outstanding track record operating high performing organizations," said Steve Eaton. "As we look ahead to MediSpend's next phase, Craig's depth of knowledge and experience will contribute to the continued success of the organization."



"I look forward to working with the MediSpend team," said Hauben. "The organization is uniquely positioned for extraordinary success given the quality of our products and the exceptional team. To maintain the velocity of growth, we will continue to structure the organization to positively impact our customers' experience with us."



Before arriving at MediSpend, Hauben was the executive vice president of Coding Business at Ciox Health and also served as chief operating officer of ArroHealth. Since 2003, Hauben has been a trustee at the HGH Foundation, has served as an advisory board member at WiderCircle and a board member for Partners for Biliteracy.



For the past 15 years Michaeline Daboul, MediSpend co-founder and chief executive officer, steered the organization and brought several successful compliance reporting solutions to market. Daboul will now assume an advisory role with the organization so that she can pursue other opportunities. MediSpend will continue to embrace Daboul's mission to help life science companies reduce compliance risk and improve business processes.



About MediSpend MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental, and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2570326-1&h=2445662054&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.medispend.com%2F&a=www.medispend.com].



