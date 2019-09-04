CenturyLink Expands Global Channel Partner Program in EMEA

Company launches enhanced channel support and resources to accelerate digital business



LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=513970985&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink%2C+Inc.] has expanded its global Channel Partner Program in EMEA. The launch reflects the company's strategy to grow its existing channel base and attract new Partners in the region, to meet accelerated market demand as organizations continue to transform their businesses with digital solutions.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968087/CenturyLink_channel_support_and_resources.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968087/CenturyLink_channel_support_and_resources.jpg ]



"The expansion of our Channel Partner Program gives our current North American Partner base direct access to resources in EMEA to better service customers, as well as allows CenturyLink to recruit new partners in the region who can take advantage of our extensive global solutions and network footprint," said Craig Patterson, vice president, indirect sales, CenturyLink. "This regional launch underscores our continued commitment to our Partner community and recognizes the critical role the indirect channel plays in enabling our mutual customers to become more digital."



Key elements of the Partner program include dedicated account teams and sales, marketing, development, operational and maintenance support throughout the entire customer life cycle. Access to the CenturyLink Partner Portal, which offers a comprehensive repository of materials and trainings, equips Partners with the tools and resources to sell and deliver tailored customer solutions and help grow their business.



"Organizations are increasingly seeking providers that can help them transform their businesses through improved operational efficiency, IT agility and security. This market demand, together with the advantages provided by CenturyLink's Channel Partner Program, offers a compelling opportunity for Partners," said Bart van Aanholt, vice president, Continental Europe and MEA sales, CenturyLink. "Our expansion in EMEA combines innovative technologies with industry-leading, dedicated channel resources and a focus on providing an exceptional customer experience, to give Partners a strong platform for success."



Key Facts





-- CenturyLink offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions spanning

networking, security, hybrid cloud and IT, voice and unified

communications, and managed services and IT consulting.

-- The CenturyLink global Channel Partner Program is designed to work with

a variety of business models, including value-added resellers (VARs),

direct, master and sub agents, system integrators, solution providers

and consultants.

Additional Resources





-- For more information on CenturyLink's Channel Partner Program, visit:

EMEA: https://www.centurylink.co.uk/partner.html

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=3553269144&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.centurylink.co.uk%2Fpartner.html&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink

.co.uk%2Fpartner.html] North America:

https://www.centurylink.com/business/partner.html

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=170442460&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fpartner.html&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cen

turylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fpartner.html]

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=2543382560&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968088/CenturyLink_Channel_Partner_Program.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968088/CenturyLink_Channel_Partner_Program.jpg ]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968087/CenturyLink_channel_support_and_resources.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=2705098040&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F968087%2FCenturyLink_channel_support_and_resources.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F968087%2FCenturyLink_channel_support_and_resources.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968088/CenturyLink_Channel_Partner_Program.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=2417328472&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F968088%2FCenturyLink_Channel_Partner_Program.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F968088%2FCenturyLink_Channel_Partner_Program.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2564450-1&h=1242980813&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628320%2FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628320%2FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Tara Verrek, EMEA, +44 7824-596-007, tara.verrek@centurylink.com; Courtney Morton, North America, 801-518-4476, courtney.morton@centurylink.com



Web site: https://www.centurylink.com/



