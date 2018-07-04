Volg ons op:
Borgward With Successful Market Launch in Germany

woensdag 4 juli 2018 12:49 Economie
STUTTGART, Germany, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The car manufacturer Borgward launched successfully in Germany. More than 500 visitors attended the first customer VIP event, which took place at the Stuttgart brand center last weekend. 

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714531/Borgward_Germany_Launch.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714530/Borgward_customer_VIP_event.jpg )

Borgward started sales last week with the BX7 TS Limited Edition in Germany and Europe. With the presence of Christian Borgward, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Borgward Group AG, grandson of company founder Carl F.W. Borgward, more than 200 test drives were conducted between Friday and Sunday. "We are thrilled with the response of our customers," said Executive Director European Operations Gerald Lautenschlager.

Christian Borgward celebrated with many enthusiastic visitors and handed over the first vehicles directly to customers. Following the successful event, only a few units of the BX7 TS Limited Edition still are available.

Further information

BORGWARD Group AG
Kriegsbergstrasse 11
70174 Stuttgart

Marco Dalan
Head of Global Communications
Telephone: +49-711-365101041
E-Mail marco.dalan@borgward.com
http://www.borgward.com


 



