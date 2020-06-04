Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Roundup has Agreed to Settle Certain Cases

Presettlement funding firm previously reported Roundup update that settlement talks were progressing; now the company is first to report that a settlement has been reached for plaintiffs who've contracted non-Hodgkin's lymphoma from the weed killer.



WHIPPANY, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, has received word that a tentative settlement has been reached regarding a portion of some of the numerous Roundup lawsuits filed across the United States. According to Legal-Bay's sources close to the litigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, settlement amounts pertain specifically to plaintiffs who've contracted non-Hodgkin's lymphoma from their exposure to the Bayer Monsanto product. Financial terms are still not known, however plaintiffs will fall into tiers of damages which will determine ultimate dollar amounts. Bayer AG is located in Germany but settlements do not involve European residents.



Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "As reported last month, we are happy that this litigation is now officially in resolution status. I believe the plaintiffs' lawyers and Bayer did an amazing job resolving some of these claims considering all factors happening in the country today. Although final confirmation has not come, we believe this is a huge step in the next phase of process for sufferers."



Bayer Monsanto was getting pressure as jury verdicts went against them. With 80,000 claims filed, Bayer is now offering to embark on a global settlement structure to contain exposure and put this chapter of the company to bed. Calls to Bayer Monsanto for comment about confirmation of settlement were not returned, and company still denies liability.



Contact: Chris Janish, CEO Email: info@Legal-Bay.com [mailto:info@Legal-Bay.com] Ph.: 877.571.0405



