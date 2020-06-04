DERMALOG Fever Check at the Wiesbaden Casino

After a mandatory corona break of several weeks, casinos and gambling resorts in Germany are reopening. Operators have to comply with numerous hygiene regulations to minimize infection risks for customers and employees. This is why German Wiesbaden Casino has opted for DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.



WIESBADEN and HAMBURG, Germany, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. The Wiesbaden Casino has chosen the company's system as part of its hygiene concept.



At the entrance of the prestigious casino, customers have to make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG before entering. The camera measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. The solution sets data protection standards by measuring without capturing or storing any personal data. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. As an option, DERMALOG's temperature check includes automated mask detection. If an area requires the use of face masks, the DERMALOG solution kindly advises people without appropriate protection to wear one.



"In these times, health protection for our guests and employees has absolute priority. The Fever Detection Camera makes a significant contribution here," says Andreas Krautwald, managing director of the Wiesbaden Casino.



DERMALOG's thermal camera is already being used in more than 60 countries. The "Made in Germany" system protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks, public authorities and many other locations.



