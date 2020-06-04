World Leader in Resilient Timing Presents Spectratime mRO-50

Orolia Delivers its First Low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator



NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions and space-based atomic clocks, has introduced a breakthrough low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator, the Spectratime mRO-50 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2820971-1&h=3102630711&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.orolia.com%2Fproducts%2Fatomic-clocks-oscillators%2Fmro-50&a=the+Spectratime+mRO-50], to meet the latest commercial, military and aerospace requirements where time stability and power consumption are critical.



The Spectratime mRO-50 provides a one-day holdover below 1µs and a retrace below 1 x 10(-10) in a form factor (50.8x50.8x19.5mm) that takes up only 51 cc of volume (about one-third of volume compared to standard rubidiums) and consumes only 0.45W of power, about ten times less than existing solutions with similar capabilities.



With these competitive advantages, the Spectratime mRO-50 Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems in GNSS-denied environments. Its operating temperature of-10°C to 60°C (military version extended to -40°C to 75°C) is also ideal for UAVs and underwater applications.



Orolia is the world leader in space-based atomic clocks and an industry leader in high-end crystal, rubidium, hydrogen maser and integrated GPS/GNSS clocks. The company also provides testing instruments for space missions that rely on high precision atomic clock technology. Orolia's Atomic Clocks team received the 2019 PTTI Distinguished Service Award [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2820971-1&h=118422826&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ion.org%2Fawards%2F2019-PTTIAward.cfm&a=2019+PTTI+Distinguished+Service+Award] in January 2020 for advancing the state-of-the-art in high stability atomic clocks and producing the only space-based passive H-maser in the world, operating on all Galileo satellites. Spectratime mRO-50 is the latest technology solution from this award-winning team.



"Through Orolia's continuous commitment to innovation, we are proud to offer our customers more precise PNT data in a cutting-edge, lightweight form factor for mobile missions," said Orolia's Atomic Clocks Product Line Director, Jean-Charles Chen.



Learn more about Spectratime mRO-50 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2820971-1&h=708037924&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.orolia.com%2Fproducts%2Fatomic-clocks-oscillators%2Fmro-50&a=Spectratime+mRO-50] and specifically our worldwide patented product [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2820971-1&h=1303522769&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpatents.google.com%2Fpatent%2FUS20160378065A1%2Fen&a=worldwide+patented+product].



For Spectratime mRO-50 product details, applications and technical information, please attend our Microwave Journal Webinar on June 15, 2020. Register here. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2820971-1&h=1385969750&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microwavejournal.com%2FWebinar_O15jun20&a=Register+here.]



About Orolia Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2820971-1&h=2480160973&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orolia.com%2F&a=www.orolia.com]



Orolia Press Contact: Sophie Zangs Telephone +33 (0) 6 07 42 39 33 Email sophie.zangs@orolia.com [mailto:sophie.zangs@orolia.com]



