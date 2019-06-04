DSM - Repurchase of Shares (27 - 31 May 2019)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 163,903 of its own shares in the period from 27 May 2019 up to and including 31 May 2019 at an average price of EUR100.64. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was EUR16.5 million.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,999,693 shares for a total consideration of EUR202.1 million.



For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/shares/share-buy-back-programs.html ] announced 14 March 2019'.



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



