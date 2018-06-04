New Fluke Networks Pro3000F(TM) Filtered Probe Provides Clear and Precise Tracing of Communication Cabling

Innovative Filtered Probe Stops "The Buzz" Generated by Outside Signal Interference Giving Technicians a Break from Noise to Trace Wiring More Efficiently



EVERETT, Washington, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluke Networks announces the Pro3000F Filtered Probe - the latest iteration of the classic Pro3000 Tone and Probe family. The Pro3000F features an advanced filter that removes signal interference at 50 or 60 Hz and their harmonics. This filtering allows technicians to easily find the cable or wire they are tracing even when noisy external sources, such as power cables and lighting, are present.



"The Pro3000 has long been our top selling toning tool, combining a budget-friendly price, features such as a 10-mile range, a loud speaker that allows toning through drywall, and all with the quality and reliability people expect from Fluke Networks. We're proud that over 400 customers have given the product a 4.4 out of 5 review on Amazon," said Harley Lang III, RCDD, Director of Marketing for Fluke Networks. "We take our customers' opinions seriously. That's why we added a filtered version to our tone and probe lineup - it was the most requested enhancement. The filtering abilities of the Pro3000F are a game-changer in terms of performance."



Tracing and toning cabling is an integral part of a cabling technician's workflow for both new installations and the maintenance of older networks. Technicians can use tone generators and probes to verify continuity, identify problem links, and keep the cabling organized.



In certain environments, such as a building renovation, sources of signal interference including power tool power supplies, lighting, and fans can overwhelm the tone being sent by a standard tone generator. This noise usually has a frequency of 60 Hz or its harmonics, 50 Hz in areas outside of North America, which can hinder the technician's workflow or make it impossible for them to trace cabling accurately.



"Toning cables in the presence of unwanted noise can be time consuming; it takes practice and patience," said John Seger, Principal Technical Specialist and Applications Engineer for Leviton Network Solutions, a leading supplier of high-performance network infrastructure products and systems. "Probes with the ability to filter out AC interference makes jobsite work much easier and more efficient for field techs."



The Pro3000F Filtered Probe is sold separately or with the Pro3000 Tone Generator, which features SmartTone(TM) technology that provides five distinct tones for exact pair identification. It also is compatible with existing analog generators, as well as those built into Fluke Networks products including the MicroScanner2(TM), CableIQ(TM), and DSX CableAnalyzer(TM) Series.



Availability: The Fluke Networks Pro3000F Filtered Probe is available worldwide in both 60 Hz and 50 Hz versions. The Pro3000F is available from authorized resellers including Amazon.com and retailers of quality electrical tools and supplies worldwide.



About Fluke Networks



Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service in the worst weather, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensure jobs are done efficiently. The company's flagship products include the innovative LinkWare(TM) Live, the world's leading cloud-connected cable certification solution with over ten million results uploaded to date. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853 (US, Canada), 1-425-446-5500 (International) or visit www.flukenetworks.com. [http://www.flukenetworks.com/]



