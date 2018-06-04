CenturyLink Campaign to Fight Hunger to benefit more than 140 food banks in the U.S. and abroad

CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation to match total campaign donations up to $1 million



MONROE, Louisiana, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink today announced the kick-off of its 10(th) annual food drive, a two-week international campaign to help fight hunger in the communities where the company operates. Through the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2149654-1&h=3482750038&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clarkewilliamscenturylink.com%2F&a=Clarke+M.+Williams] Foundation, $1 million in matching funds will be allocated to participating food banks.



The CenturyLink Campaign to Fight Hunger, which will be held June 4-15, is managed completely through online donations. Donors can visit www.centurylink.com/fooddrive [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2149654-1&h=4240011046&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Ffooddrive&a=www.centurylink.com%2Ffooddrive] to choose from over 140 food banks serving the communities where the company operates. By donating through this drive, donors will help food banks earn match dollars from the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation, furthering the impact of their gift in the fight against hunger. Matching dollars will be allocated to participating food banks based on the amount of donations directed to each organization. Donations must be submitted through this website to be eligible for matching dollars. The donation website will close at 10 p.m. Central Time on June 15.



This year's expanded campaign also includes two international agencies that serve more than 80 countries worldwide.



"Hunger is a need felt in every community, and we are excited to partner with these food banks to raise money and awareness to help fight hunger in the communities where we operate," said Sondra Smith, CenturyLink director of corporate social responsibility. "We are hopeful that our employees, customers and community members will join us in supporting these agencies to help feed individuals and families in need."



Donated dollars have more impact



On average, a typical food bank can provide up to 10 meals for every dollar donated. With the ability to buy in bulk, most community food banks can do more with donated dollars than individuals who buy grocery items themselves. Therefore, CenturyLink encourages its employees, customers and community members to make their donations online at www.centurylink.com/fooddrive [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2149654-1&h=4240011046&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Ffooddrive&a=www.centurylink.com%2Ffooddrive].



Over the past nine years, CenturyLink food drives, combined with matching dollars from the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2149654-1&h=3482750038&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clarkewilliamscenturylink.com%2F&a=Clarke+M.+Williams] Foundation, have contributed the equivalent of more than 56 million pounds of food to local food banks throughout the company's U.S. service areas.



Key Facts:





About CenturyLink

CenturyLink [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2149654-1&h=860847874&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink] is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.



