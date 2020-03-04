TI Fluid Systems To Supply Thermal Products On New Ford Mustang Mach-E Full Battery Electric SUV

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems, a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announced today that it will provide thermal management systems to the new Mustang Mach-E, Ford's all-new all-electric SUV.



The new vehicle, which arrives late in 2020, was first unveiled to the public in November last year ahead of the 2019 LA Auto Show. TI Fluid Systems will be supplying air conditioning refrigerant lines for cabin comfort as well as battery chiller lines for battery thermal management using a combination of optimized materials for these assemblies.



"Building on TI Fluid Systems' more than 40 years of experience in the Automotive Thermal space, we were able to work with Ford's Engineering teams on technical support, best practice design and production integration, as well as onsite design support," said Stefan Rau, Executive Vice President, Fluid Carrying Systems. "We are excited to work with Ford as they enter the market with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and look forward to continuing to support Ford in their future needs."



TI Fluid Systems has a long history of supplying to Ford, beginning with providing the fuel lines on the first Model T in 1922. Since then, TI has partnered on hundreds of vehicles with Ford.



"It's really great that TI can continue to build on its 98-year relationship with Ford in supplying fluid handling products and systems for tomorrow's electrified vehicles," said Bill Kozyra, President and CEO, TI Fluid Systems.



About TI Fluid Systems TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 108 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.



