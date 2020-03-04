Zeus Adds Thinnest, Most Flexible Extruded PTFE Catheter Liner to StreamLiner(TM) Product Family

New Over-The-Wire (OTW) Liners Bridge the Gap Between Film Cast and Extruded Liners



ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, has expanded its StreamLiner(TM) family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners. Using a proprietary process, Zeus can now extrude liners over-the-wire (OTW) in sizes comparable to film cast tubing, but with greater strength. The new StreamLiner OTW UT, the thinnest extruded liner yet, offers a nominal wall thickness as low as 0.0004" (0.0102 mm) with a tolerance of +/- 0.0002" (0.0051 mm).



By extruding over wire, Zeus has produced the desired combination of wall thickness, flexibility, and strength. Zeus' StreamLiner OTW [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2735519-1&h=2922890149&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zeusinc.com%2Flp%2Fnew%2Fstreamliner-otw%2F&a=StreamLiner+OTW] products allow medical device manufacturers to develop safer, smoother and stronger catheters that can navigate deeper into a patient's vasculature.



With the release of StreamLiner OTW, Zeus offers medical device manufacturers several advantages:





-- A product with a similar wall thickness and the flexibility of film cast

PTFE liners but with greater strength.

-- Shorter lead times to speed time-to-market and reduce operational costs.

Zeus' in-house wire drawing capabilities increase wire availability,

reduce turnaround times and shorten delivery schedules.

-- Simplified production processes. Zeus supplies straight, cut-to-length

liners that allow you to take the product from packaging to production

and eliminate multiple timely processes.

Specific catheter applications for the StreamLiner OTW family include occlusion balloon catheters, micro catheters, mechanical and aspiration thrombectomy catheters, intermediate catheters, guiding catheters with and without balloons, and support catheters.



"Zeus continues to lead with its technological innovations in PTFE liners. Using a state-of-the-art process, our new StreamLiner OTW lineup opens the doors to new possibilities for catheter manufacturers. Currently, no other polymer solution provider can supply an extruded PTFE liner with comparable wall thickness, flexibility and strength. Zeus is the only company in the market capable of delivering flexible PTFE liners extruded over wire with the lowest wall thickness." - Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.



"StreamLiner OTW bridges the gap between film cast liners and free extruded liners by providing extremely thin walls, flexibility, and strength. These features enable more catheter design options, which ultimately translates to better tractability, deliverability and overall performance - all without compromising patient safety." - Matt Allen, Senior Product Line Manager, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.



-- Zeus has launched StreamLiner OTW, a new product lineup within its

StreamLiner(TM) family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners.

-- StreamLiner OTW uses a proprietary process that extrudes PTFE liners

over-the-wire in a range of sizes with comparable wall thickness and

flexibility to film cast tubing, but with greater strength.

-- The new product lineup offers nominal wall thicknesses as low as

0.0004".

-- The new liners are provided in discrete straight lengths over

silver-plated copper.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.



Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2735519-1&h=3600152869&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.zeusinc.com%2F&a=www.zeusinc.com].



