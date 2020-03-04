HubSpot Commits to 450 New Jobs in Ireland and Announces New Office Space 'HubSpot House'

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2013, HubSpot [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=3763562680&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2728737-1%26h%3D1122454115%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.hubspot.com%252F%26a%3DHubSpot&a=HubSpot] , a leading growth platform, opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin with the commitment to hire 150 people within the first three years [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=1725129433&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.idaireland.com%2Fnewsroom%2Fhubspot-brings-inbound-ma&a=opened+its+EMEA+headquarters+in+Dublin+with+the+commitment+to+hire+150+people+within+the+first+three+years]. Since then, the team and office fondly known as 'DubSpot' has more than tripled in size, outgrowing its original space and expanding across One and Two Dockland Central. Most recently in 2016, HubSpot shared it would hire an additional 320 Dublin-based employees over three [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=705698667&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hubspot.com%2Fcompany-news%2Fhubspot-opens-new-dublin-office-commits-to-320-new-jobs-over-next-3-years%3F_ga%3D2.18896703.60146482.1581954575-17356240.1569331862&a=additional+320+Dublin-based+employees+over+three+]years [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=3767072619&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hubspot.com%2Fcompany-news%2Fhubspot-opens-new-dublin-office-commits-to-320-new-jobs-over-next-3-years%3F_ga%3D2.18896703.60146482.1581954575-17356240.1569331862&a=years].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099035/HubSpot_House_exterior.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099035/HubSpot_House_exterior.jpg]



Today, DubSpot announced it's not done growing, this time expanding its footprint across the river Liffey with a new state-of-the-art office space dubbed 'HubSpot House.' In addition, HubSpot will commit to 450 new jobs by 2023, enabling the company to help millions of organisations across EMEA grow better.



With this growth, all of HubSpot's business functions will continue to expand in Ireland -- from building core software as an engineer to supporting HubSpot's global and diverse customer base in sales and services roles. Positions will be available in the company's Docklands offices, HubSpot House, as well as fully remote across Ireland.



"We opened our EMEA headquarters in Dublin to help HubSpot's global customers grow better, and to create an opportunity for talented individuals in product, engineering, sales, services, and marketing to have real customer impact across the market," said JD Sherman, HubSpot's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our growth in Dublin has exceeded our expectations, which is a testament to the team and their hard work in building world-class products, delivering exceptional service to our customers, and creating an inclusive and award-winning culture. HubSpot House is a great space to build upon the fantastic work already achieved, and our commitment to talent growth will continue to drive growth for HubSpot globally."



Commenting on the expansion, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, "HubSpot's continued commitment to growth in Ireland is evidence of the team's hard work and success here. The EMEA headquarters based in Dublin plays a strategic role in HubSpot's global operations and it is very pleasing to see a great diversity of roles from engineering to sales being carried out here. I also commend the company for creating remote jobs which will tap into the strong talent pool in regional locations."



Picture Yourself in DubSpot



In 2019, HubSpot Dublin was recognised as the #5 Best Workplace in Ireland by Great Place To Work, and a Best Workplace for Women in Ireland [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=3108691758&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hubspot.com%2Fcompany-news%2Fhubspot-dublin-best-workplace-2019&a=%235+Best+Workplace+in+Ireland+by+Great+Place+To+Work%2C+and+a+Best+Workplace+for+Women+in+Ireland], which confirmed that HubSpot's core values of flexibility, transparency, and autonomy are key to creating a thriving work environment.



Following the company Culture Code, [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=1084836817&u=https%3A%2F%2Fblog.hubspot.com%2Fblog%2Ftabid%2F6307%2Fbid%2F34234%2Fthe-hubspot-culture-code-creating-a-company-we-love.aspx%3F_ga%3D2.32060089.60146482.1581954575-17356240.1569331862&a=Culture+Code%2C] HubSpot is committed to supporting employees where they work best. And, part of that commitment is recognising that talent shouldn't be restricted to a geographical location, which is why the company is invested in the future of remote work. With nearly 300 fully remote employees across the world, HubSpot's goal is to make remote teammates feel empowered to do great work, grow their careers, and enjoy all that HubSpot's culture has to offer.



Christian Kinnear, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA adds, "the HubSpot team in Ireland is an incredibly talented and passionate group that thrives on providing tailored solutions to individual customer challenges, all of which adds up to making a big impact globally. And that remains true no matter if you're located in HubSpot House, One or Two Docklands Central, or working from anywhere in the country."



Hello, HubSpot House



Located in the heart of Dublin's Docklands at No. 1 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, HubSpot House occupies four floors, each with stunning Liffey views. Accommodating 800 seats, the new space brings HubSpot's total impression in Dublin to 185,000 sq. ft when combined with the existing offices at One and Two Dockland Central.



Designed in partnership with Sonica Fitout, HubSpot House is LEED [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=286623424&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igbc.ie%2Fcertification%2Fleed%2F&a=LEED] platinum certified and is at the site of a landmark development that combines a restored Dublin tramway entrance and two industrial-era buildings. Working with HubSpot's facilities team to use recycled materials during the renovation, the space artfully brings together old and new architecture with some unique and exciting features including:





-- Five kitchens featuring all reusable crockery (no single-use plastics

offered) and a self-service barista café

-- Dedicated onboarding wing with two classroom-style training rooms

-- Podcast recording space

-- Rooftop terrace

-- Candidate experience zone with a private recharge area

-- A children's corner for kids to hang out when they visit their parents

at HubSpot

-- A designated 'Culture House' located in a protected Georgian building

includes a yoga and relaxation zone, library, and a music/rehearsal

space

To learn more about HubSpot's culture and see open positions in the company's Dublin offices or remotely, please visit the careers page [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=3863526055&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hubspot.com%2Fcareers%2Fdublin-ireland%3Fhubs_signup-cta%3Dcareers-nav-homepage&a=the+careers+page].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561869/HubSpot_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561869/HubSpot_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099035/HubSpot_House_exterior.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=237462805&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1099035%2FHubSpot_House_exterior.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1099035%2FHubSpot_House_exterior.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561869/HubSpot_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737796-1&h=3001990364&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F561869%2FHubSpot_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F561869%2FHubSpot_Logo.jpg]



