AGC Biologics to Participate in DCAT Week

AGC Biologics highlights innovations within globally aligned facility network during DCAT Week



SEATTLE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologic [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737545-1&h=4183932169&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcbio.com%2F&a=AGC+Biologic]s [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737545-1&h=2247570004&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcbio.com%2F&a=s] is participating in DCAT Week, the premier business development event for companies engaged in industries related to pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on collaboration and customer-centricity, the event is a great chance for AGC Biologics to strengthen relationships with industry leaders. DCAT week will take place from March 23rd through the 26th in New York City.



AGC Biologics will hold meetings in Penthouse #2302 at Hotel 48LEX. There, AGC Biologics will be sharing information on its globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers.



"We're looking forward to participating in such a wide-reaching event that draws in more than 10,000 high-level industry professionals from across the globe," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "AGC Biologics is pleased to have the opportunity to educate leading industry experts and share information about our latest innovations."



AGC Biologics is fully committed to delivering industry-best customer services. Its best-in-class microbial CDMO manufacturing services include FDA, PDMA, and EMA approval. The enhancement and continuous improvement of Quality is the responsibility of every individual. As a part of our intent focus on our customers' compliance needs, we track new regulations and monitor and implement new regulatory trends.



About AGC Biologics:



AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 950 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.



AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.



Learn more at www.agcbio.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2737545-1&h=316526732&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcbio.com%2F&a=www.agcbio.com].



