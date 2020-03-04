Double Win for LCM Partners at Private Debt Investor's 2019 Awards

LONDON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is pleased to announce that it has won two Private Debt Investor Awards for 2019: European Distressed Debt Investor of the Year and European Specialty Debt Firm of the Year.



Private Debt Investor is the publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. Its annual awards are now in their seventh year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, including private debt industry participants and the institutional investor community.



Following previous wins in 2015, 2016 and 2018, this is LCM's fourth success in the European Distressed Debt category. The LCM Credit Opportunities strategy ("COPS") acquires performing, rescheduled and non-performing consumer and SME loans, and these awards are testament to the firm's track record in the asset class having been ever-present in the European market for over 21 years.



More recently, LCM launched a focussed consumer and SME direct lending strategy in 2018, LCM Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities ("SOLO"), and the European Specialty Debt Firm of the Year award reflects the firm's success in bringing a highly differentiated product to the market. The strategy provides new origination via strategic partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and specialty finance companies in areas of the market such as leasing, auto finance and retail credit.



Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:



"LCM Partners is proud to have won these two Private Debt Investor awards and is extremely grateful for the continued support of its Limited Partners. However, what's even more important is that we could not be more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.



The on-going implementation of regulatory legislation such as Basel III and IFRS 9 is creating two distinct, scalable, investment opportunities in Europe; the acquisition of non-core and NPL assets and the provision of lending solutions to under-funded areas of the market where the banks and other direct lenders are less active. With over 21 years of experience in the European consumer and SME markets, we think we're well positioned to take advantage of the current industry trends as the banks continue to delever and exit non-core business lines."



Notes to Editors:



LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately EUR3.6 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,500 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.



LCM is currently fundraising for both of its investment strategies. The initial close for the LCM Credit Opportunities 4 strategy ("COPS 4") took place in January 2020, while the LCM Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities strategy ("SOLO") is expected to complete its fundraising in 2020.



