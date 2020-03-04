QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020

MIT world leader, US universities regress



LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds - global higher education think-tank - today released the tenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject: [https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings/2020] an extensive guide to the performance of 13,138 individual university programs, taken by students at 1368 universities which can be found in 83 locations across the world, across 48 academic disciplines and five broad Faculty Areas.



Massachusetts Institute of Technology is world-leader in 12 subject tables - more than any other institution. Harvard University leads in 11 subjects, while the University of Oxford leads 8 tables.



-- The US higher education system remains in regression. The number of

top-50 programs - those ranking in the top 50 for their subject -

offered by American universities has decreased from 806 in 2018 to 769

in 2020;

-- There are also decreases in the number of top-10, top-100, and top-200

programs offered by American institutions;

-- The United Kingdom's university programs have recorded overall

year-on-year improvement, with more rises (306) than drops (238);

-- Mainland China records 100 top-50 programs for the first time, though

its universities' rate of improvement is slowing;

-- The National University of Singapore is Asia's best-performing

institution: 8 of its programs rank among the global top-10;

-- India's universities begin recording moderate improvements, with 53

programs improving and only 29 declining: there is also an increase in

the number of top-50 and top-100 programs provided by Indian higher

education;

-- Russia's higher education system has continued to improve, with an

increase in top-50 and top-100 programs;

-- Latin America's best-performing overall system is Colombia, while the

continent's leading individual institutions are Universidad Nacional

Autónoma de México (12 top-50 programs) and Brazil's Universidade de

São Paulo (11 top-50 programs).

-- The chart below shows which universities feature most frequently among

the Top-10 globally across the 48 subjects ranked in 2020.













Best-Performing Institutions



Top-10 rank







University

of

Cambridge

UK 38



Harvard

University

US 35



University

of

Oxford

UK 34



University

of

California,

Berkeley

US 32



Stanford

University

US 30



MIT

US 21



ETH

Zurich

Switzerland 13



LSE

UK 13



--- ---



University

of

California,

Los

Angeles

US 11



Yale

University

US 11



Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "After five years of relentless improvement, our dataset has illuminated a slowdown in Chinese progress. However, their trajectory is still superior to that of American universities. We also find that Brexit does not yet appear to have jeopardized the research performance of British universities."



Methodology: https://www.TopUniversities.com/subject-rankings/methodology [https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings/methodology]



