A New Way to Clean Your World While Saving it at the Same Time

Enozo Technologies Revolutionizes the Way you Clean - and it's available on Amazon!



LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you using toxins to clean your house? If you're not using EnozoHOME by Enozo Technologies, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2710889-1&h=108338182&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenozo.com%2F&a=Enozo+Technologies%2C+Inc.] then you probably are. Now, you can find this powerful home sanitizer on Amazon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2710889-1&h=4092235470&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.co.uk%2FEnozo-EnozoHOME-Sanitizing-Spray-Bottle%2Fdp%2FB0826VNKRG&a=Amazon] and have it delivered right to your door.



EnozoHOME [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2710889-1&h=1129009807&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenozo.com%2Fproduct%2Fenozohome%2F&a=EnozoHOME] is a multi-purpose cleaner that turns regular tap water into a powerful sanitizer with the pull of a trigger. Harnessing the best of both nature and science, the MIT masterminds behind Enozo Technologies have created a bottle that converts regular tap water into nature's most powerful sanitizer - aqueous ozone.



How it Works The EnozoHOME spray bottle has a diamond in the trigger that, when engaged, causes an electrolytic charge. This charge then turns regular tap water (H(2)0) into aqueous ozone (0(3)). Aqueous ozone, when used as directed and in the proper amounts, is a powerful sanitizer capable of killing 99.9% of some of the most harmful germs and pathogens around your home. What's even better is that there is no chemical residue left behind after spraying. So, those with sensitive skin and/or allergies can rest assured that they won't suffer from any kind of negative reactions.



Since EnozoHOME produces aqueous ozone without the addition of any harsh chemicals, it turns right back into water if not wiped up immediately. This means that kids, babies and pets can come into contact with the spray without the fear of being poisoned - unlike other chemical home cleaners.



Stop spending money week after week on harsh chemical cleaners and buy EnozoHOME once. Not only does it hold more than typical chemical cleaners, you can refill it over and over again - saving money and the environment at the same time!



Learn more about EnozoHOME and revolutionize the way you clean our world. Purchase your EnozoHOME spray bottle today from Amazon.co.uk [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2710889-1&h=2656121491&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.co.uk%2FEnozo-EnozoHOME-Sanitizing-Spray-Bottle%2Fdp%2FB0826VNKRG&a=Amazon.co.uk].



About Enozo Technologies, Inc. Since 2010, when the company first took shape as Electrolytic Ozone, Inc., Enozo Technologies, Inc. has been utilizing the best-of-the-best in science, technology and experience to change the world for the better. The mission is to develop a solution to replace toxic chemicals for sanitizing and cleaning in industrial and home applications to revolutionize health and safety for all. For more information about Enozo Technologies, Inc., visit Enozo.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2710889-1&h=2234399118&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenozo.com%2F&a=Enozo.com].



