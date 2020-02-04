DKNY Gets Real with Suki Waterhouse for Spring 2020 Intimates Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- English model, actress, singer and entrepreneur Suki Waterhouse is the star of the #UnderneathMyDKNY Spring 2020 campaign, showcasing the sexy, wearable new intimates collection. Suki embodies the DKNY muse, with her understated glamour, fast-paced lifestyle and daring attitude. She combines style and substance, power and seduction, bringing to life the first layer concept of our intimates line to build something real and personal.



Shot by Sofia Malamute and styled by Mariel Haenn, Suki exudes confidence in the intimacy of her home. Posing in her shower, bedroom and staircase, she feels strong, bold and real. She shares candid 'my first...' anecdotes on video - stories of friendship and childhood memories - that we can all relate to. With the launch of the campaign our community can in turn share their own 'my first...' stories, from a stolen kiss to a wild taxi ride.



The collection is built around black, grey and white tones with pops of hot pink and sky blue. It combines sporty lines and resistant fabrics with delicate lace, paneling and feminine cuts that empower women in their daily lives. A racy thong, a sultry bodysuit add a touch of sensuality to the line. The pieces can be mixed and matched to create a personalized look for comfort and style.



The #UnderneathMyDKNY campaign launches February 4th globally.



