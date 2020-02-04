Heska Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for February 25, 2020

LOVELAND, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation , a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial performance in a press release on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 before the market opens, and to host an earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.



To access the conference call: From within the United States, please dial 1-888-259-8389 From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2570 Reference Conference ID: 6976509



The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's website at https://ir.heska.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2710159-1&h=554007805&u=https%3A%2F%2Fir.heska.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fir.heska.com%2F].



A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET February 25 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The webcast will be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.



To access the replay: From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921 From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671 Reference Replay Pin Number: 6976509



About Heska Heska Corporation manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments. The Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment represents approximately 85% of revenues, and the Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues, as of September 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.



