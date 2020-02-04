24-7 Intouch Acquires Knoah Solutions

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - 24-7 Intouch announced today that it has acquired Knoah Solutions, a Global BPO and Contact Center provider.



24-7 Intouch and Knoah Solutions are leaders in the customer care industry, focused on pairing the customer experience with best-in-class technology. This partnership is designed to support the growing need for globally diverse customer service solutions, while leveraging operational best practices from both companies.



24-7 Intouch recently announced its expansion to Europe, which complements its current geographical and language support options. With this acquisition, 24-7 Intouch continues to expand its global presence with over 18,000 employees servicing over 30 languages from 22 sites in nine countries. Most significantly, Knoah Solutions will signal 24-7 Intouch's entry into the Indian market with over 1,200 seats of production capacity in Hyderabad, already partnering with several high growth technology and retail clients. In addition, this acquisition will expand the Company's Latin American footprint with a 900-seat site in Honduras and additional production capacity in Guatemala. It also adds a second site in Las Vegas.



"This merger is an exciting opportunity to continue to grow our global footprint, leveraging several geographies and languages to enhance the customer experience for the brands we partner with," said Greg Fettes, Co-Founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "Knoah Solutions is a respected and innovative service provider, and we are excited for them to join the 24-7 Intouch family. Both companies have created a culture that is focused on the customer and we are excited to bring 24-7 Intouch and Knoah Solutions expertise under one brand."



Since 2001, Knoah Solutions has been providing customer experience management solutions to technology, market intelligence, and e-commerce clients, while growing operations to include multi-channel solutions through a diverse range of languages. 24-7 Intouch has long been recognized as the leader in customer service outsourcing and technology solutions for high growth and emerging technology, retail, media and entertainment companies. The complementary client base of 24-7 Intouch and Knoah Solutions was a key strategic consideration for both organizations.



Knoah Solutions Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Sri Myneni, will be focused on leading international expansion as President, EMEIA, and join the board of 24-7 Intouch. Ralph Barletta, Co-Founder, and Executive Vice President, will continue to remain active in managing new and existing client relationships as a Senior Vice-President of the Company.



"This decision was driven by our commitment to providing clients with innovative, flexible and efficient customer service programs," said Myneni, "By adding 24-7 Intouch's worldwide campuses and leading technology, we're able to continue to extend our service offerings and scale with our high growth and global clients."



About 24-7 Intouch



24-7 Intouch is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics.



For more, please visit 24-7intouch.com.



About Knoah Solutions



Knoah Solutions' agile, globally deployed BPO services deliver award-winning results that enhance your brand. Knoah's flexibility and global infrastructure allows it to create customized service solutions to its Fortune 500 partners. Knoah's consultative approach to outsourcing has repeatedly earned awards and recognition from independent review bodies like Gartner, Forrester, Everest Group, and IAOP.



For more, please visit knoah.solutions.



