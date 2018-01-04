Segway-Ninebot will Attend CES 2018 with Its Futuristic Technology Products

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, CES 2018 will be unveiled in Las Vegas Nevada, USA. Segway-Ninebot, a leading global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robotics, will appear again this year with a number of its futuristic technology products.



At this CES, the series of robotics from Segway Loomo, a brand belonging to Segway-Ninebot, will meet with the media and audience. Segway-Ninebot will also launch the new members of the Segway Loomo robotics family targeted at consumers. During the exhibition, the Segway Loomo series of robotics will conduct an on-site demonstration and man-machine interactive experience with the audiences.



At the same time, Segway-Ninebot will also show a number of its intelligent travel products including Segway i2, Segway x2, Segway miniLITE, Segway miniPLUS, Ninebot miniPRO, Ninebot One S1, Ninebot One Z, Ninebot E +, Ninebot KickScooter, City Go, etc.



In addition, enabled by the core technology of Segway for the first time, the brand of 90Fun will work with Segway to launch the intelligent self-balancing suitcase which can follow the user. Perfectly integrating the brilliant product design and intelligent technology innovation, this suitcase fully demonstrates some technologies of the future. It will completely revolutionize the idea of a suitcase.



As the largest consumer electronics exhibition in the world, CES has become a window for global companies to showcase their products and technologies. The blockbuster appearance of Segway-Ninebot will display the extraordinary strength of the innovative technology from China, drawing attention to the high-quality Chinese brand.



CONTACT: Olivia Wu, +86-186-4853-5535, haozheng.wu@ninebot.com



