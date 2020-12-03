Norwegian Cruise Line Reunites Award-Winning Broadway Stars for "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" Episode, "Live From Broadway"

- Performances by Renowned Musical Theatre Veterans Brenda Braxton, Stephanie Pope, Alan Mingo and More Stream Live 18(th) December 2020 at www.ncl.com/embark [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2999459-1&h=528334876&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncl.com%2Fembark&a=www.ncl.com%2Fembark] -



LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, showcases its continued commitment to the performing arts community with its second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," following the highly successful debut of its first "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "The Choir of Man - Live From London," which received over 500,000 views within the first week of airing.



For NCL's "Live From Broadway" episode, the Company reunites top talent from the musical theatre world in New York City for an exclusive showcase of the Brand's Broadway and West End calibre entertainment available across its fleet, including performances by:





-- Michael Fasano, singing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" from the Tony

Award(®)-winning musical "Jersey Boys" available on Norwegian Bliss;

-- Brenda Braxton, singing "On the Sunny Side of the Street" from "After

Midnight" available on Norwegian Escape;

-- Marissa Rosen, singing Cyndi Lauper's "True Colours" from "Priscilla,

Queen of the Desert" available on Norwegian Epic;

-- Stephanie Pope, singing Donna Summer's "Last Dance" featured in the

Australian musical "Velvet" available on Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian

Breakaway;

-- Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zach Cossman, performing a duet to "Almost

Paradise" from "Footloose" available on Norwegian Joy;

-- Colin Summers, singing "Blue Suede Shoes" from "Million Dollar Quartet"

available on Norwegian Getaway; and

-- Alan Mingo, singing "Land of Lola" from the Tony Award(®)-winning

musical "Kinky Boots" available on Norwegian Encore.

"It brings us tremendous joy to be able to share our award-winning entertainment with our friends during a time like this and seeing our family of performers relish the opportunity is incredibly heartwarming," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer. I cannot wait for our guests to see their favourites again at sea very soon."



In addition to stellar performances, the cast members will share what it means to them to perform for the first time in many months. The nearly 40-minute "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," will stream live at www.ncl.com/embark [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2999459-1&h=528334876&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncl.com%2Fembark&a=www.ncl.com%2Fembark] on Friday 18th December at 2 a.m. BST, before being made available on-demand.



