Moët & Chandon's Electric New Partnership With Formula E

Moet & Chandon proudly reveals its new partnership with the electric street racing series - the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. It's the meeting of two pioneers: Moet & Chandon, a Maison that contributed to introduce champagne to the world, and Formula E, the world's first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Beyond creating memorable experiences shared with fans around the world, both brands are also dedicated to passing on the very best to future generations through sustainability, technology and innovation.



The worldwide partnership will officially kick off for season five of the championship, which begins on December 15, 2018. As Official Champagne Supplier, the Maison and its champagne will be present from the winner's podium to hospitality areas including VIP lounges, as well as the dedicated fan zone - the Allianz E-Village.



Driving the future, building a responsible legacy



The driving force behind Moet & Chandon's partnership with Formula E is a shared commitment to the environment. For Moet & Chandon, nature is precious: it's the source of the champagne's quality and identity, and the heart of the Maison's success since 1743. A leader in Champagne, Moet & Chandon is also a leader in sustainable viticulture: in 2007 it obtained ISO-14001 certification for all its sites and activities, and then in 2014 obtained a double sustainable viticulture and high-quality environmental certification throughout its estate. Formula E, among its actions, fights climate change by offering electric vehicles as a solution to air pollution in city centres and breaking down the barriers to the electric vehicle market. Most recently the electric street racing series was awarded with ISO 20121 certification for leading the way in sustainable practice at events.



Stephane Baschiera, President & CEO of Maison Moet & Chandon said, "Moet & Chandon looks forward to partnering with Formula E, an innovative brand that supports the future of sustainable mobility. As a Maison that has made technology an essential component of our strategy - from the broad scope of our R&D to the precision of our sustainable viticulture practices - it is a pleasure to work with Formula E, who operates at the forefront of technology and rethinks the future."



Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E said, "With the prospect of serving up another intense and unpredictable year of racing in season five - we'll be celebrating the most memorable moments in style together with Moet & Chandon. This partnership is yet another demonstration of the continued growth of Formula E and the ever-expanding portfolio of well-known brands such as Moet & Chandon."



A new take on Moet & Chandon's longstanding motorsports heritage



Moet & Chandon's partnership with Formula E is an exciting first for the Maison- even if this isn't the Maison's first time around a race track. As one of the first companies to support sports through committed brand sponsorship, Moet & Chandon has previously been the official champagne of numerous automobile competitions and races dating back to the 1930s. In this new partnership, Moet & Chandon remains faithful to its racing heritage; but in supporting Formula E, it looks ahead to the exciting new future of the sport.



