Russian Accelerator GenerationS Voted One of the Best in Europe

GenerationS - Russian Venture Company's corporate accelerator - came out on top of the shortlisted nominees for "Best Corporate Accelerator" at the "Corporate Startup Summit 2018", ahead of F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator of Switzerland and Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Accelerator.



The competition's panel of experts, including some of the leading specialists in the "open innovations" field, agreed that the methodology, progress, corporate client case studies and startup portfolio of GenerationS showed the greatest promise.



"Over the five years, during which it has been working with corporate innovations, GenerationS has amassed a wealth of experience, both on Russian and international markets. Our alumni have raised more than $37mln and there have already been no less than 100 corporate-startup deals. We thank the experts for their high evaluations and we are especially proud of the fact, that a Russian accelerator has become a part of the international community," commented Ekaterina Petrova, director of the GenerationS corporate accelerator.



"The Summit is becoming more international each year. This year, experts from 15 different countries have come together in Zurich; and we are pleased that Russia has been so well represented, including the attendance of GenerationS," said Lukas Strniste, founder of the Corporate Startup Summit.



The Corporate Startup Summit is an international forum dedicated to corporate innovation, the development and commercialisation of new technologies and the creation of new tools for international cooperation in the field of innovation. More than 150 international experts, entrepreneurs in the field of technology and corporate representatives take part in the event every year. Conference speakers and those featuring on the panel of experts include Professor Solomon Darwin, Executive Director of the Garwood Centre for Corporate Innovation, representatives of the Kickstart accelerator and delegates from companies such as Philips, PwC and Siemens.



GenerationS is a federal platform for the development of corporate acceleration tools. The platform has been ongoing at RVC since 2013. At present, the accelerator's infrastructure incorporates more than 15,000 start-ups from 30 different countries, including some 400 corporate and ecosystem partners. In 2018, GenerationS became the first Russian accelerator to gain acceptance by the Global Accelerator Network (GAN).



