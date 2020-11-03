Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Ascend announces price increases for intermediate materials

dinsdag 3 november 2020 20:32 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg ]

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:




Material Price Increase

Terms

---

Hexamethylene diamine (HMD)
$600/MT
-- As contracts allow

-- Non-contract business -
price determined on an
order-by-order basis

---


Adiponitrile (ADN)
$600/MT

---


Acrylonitrile (AN)
$200/MT

---


Adipic acid (AA)
$200/MT

---


Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2970511-1&h=2991123456&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ascendmaterials.com%2F&a=www.ascendmaterials.com].

Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com [mailto:ajahn@ascendmaterials.com]

Web site: http://www.ascendmaterials.com/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234