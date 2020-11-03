Ascend announces price increases for intermediate materials

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.



The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:









Material Price Increase



Terms



---



Hexamethylene diamine (HMD)

$600/MT

-- As contracts allow



-- Non-contract business -

price determined on an

order-by-order basis



---





Adiponitrile (ADN)

$600/MT



---





Acrylonitrile (AN)

$200/MT



---





Adipic acid (AA)

$200/MT



---





Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.



About Ascend Performance Materials



Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.



