Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2020

Live virtual experience will explore how CX and marketing leaders can collaborate better to improve the customer experience



LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2969220-1&h=4248800522&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.forrester.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dpressrelease%26utm_medium%3Dpr%26utm_campaign%3Dcxemea20&a=Forrester%C2%A0] today announced the full conference agenda for its CX EMEA [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2969220-1&h=2321052899&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.forrester.com%2Fevent%2Fcx-emea%2F%3Futm_source%3Dpressrelease%26utm_medium%3Dpr%26utm_campaign%3Dcxemea20&a=CX+EMEA] live virtual, immersive experience to be held November 17-19, 2020. According to Forrester, digital touchpoints will be central to European customer engagement in the future, with 30% of Italian and Spanish consumers, 19% of French consumers, and 21% of UK consumers likely to connect more digitally with brands post-pandemic. This event will help customer experience (CX) and marketing leaders adjust to changing consumer behaviours, align on priorities, and reorient their businesses to better serve the needs of their European customers.



CX EMEA will highlight how these leaders can work together to improve customer loyalty, experiences, and growth. Featuring more than 30 deep-dive sessions, the event will provide CX, marketing, and leadership best practices; live networking opportunities; and personalised meetings with Forrester analysts.



Noteworthy keynotes and sessions at CX EMEA include:





-- Align Brand, Customer, And Employee Experience Now. Explore how leading

firms are aligning brand, customer, and employee experiences to drive

business performance.

-- The Changing Expectations Of European Consumers. Find out how consumer

expectations are influencing their purchase journey and their

relationship with brands as they begin to shop, eat out, and go back to

the office.

-- Make Ethics More Than Marketing. Learn how marketing organisations in

values-based companies make ethics a businesswide initiative to deliver

on their customers' and stakeholders' expectations.

-- Segment And Benchmark Your Consumer Journeys To Drive Emotional

Engagement. Discover how to segment and benchmark B2C journeys based on

factors such as complexity, emotional intensity, the anatomy of the

journey, and the customer's emotional curve.

-- Design For The One And Only Constant: Change. Understand the best

practices and approaches to continuously adapt to changing customer

expectations, technologies, and ecosystems.

-- How To Measure Value For Customers. Learn how to overcome the biggest

challenges in ensuring that customers feel they get value from

interacting with organisations.

"As businesses find themselves having to continuously adapt to changing consumer behaviours and expectations in light of the pandemic, it's more important than ever that CX, marketing, and employee experience professionals are working together to optimise the customer experience," said Martin Gill, VP and research director at Forrester. "This event will provide attendees with actionable insights into how these leaders can boost customer loyalty and enhance revenue opportunities through greater collaboration."



