Next Generation, Non-GMO Natural Preservatives Developed By Conagen

Preservatives are substances added to foods to inhibit the growth of mold and thus prolong the shelf life. Artificial preservatives have been used in the food industry for a long time, mostly for lack of availability of natural alternatives with the same powerful effects. Today's consumers are looking for clean labels with simple and understandable ingredient lists, without artificial additives. Industry giants are answering this demand by promoting their plans to replace all artificial preservatives from their ingredient lists.



Conagen has developed a disruptive technology to produce a high purity compound with significant anti-microbial effects and preservative functionalities, that is stable in various pH conditions, colorless with slightly sweet taste and water soluble. This compound can be produced with patent-pending fermentation technology and will be ready for commercial scale production in 2019, with regulatory approvals on the way.



"The food and beverage industry has long been waiting for natural alternatives to artificial additives for food preservation. Our disruptive technology can answer the industry's challenges and meet consumers' demand for nature-based, clean ingredients," says Oliver Yu, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Conagen.



Conagen uses natural substrates combined with wild strains found in nature for many pathways. For the past 10 years, the company has been tackling the most difficult industry challenges and successfully led more than 15 projects from concept to commercialization.



